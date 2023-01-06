Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
INU-OH Screening in LA Features Director Yuasa, Biwa Performance
If you’re in Los Angeles next week, this should be a lot of fun. The Landmark Westwood will be showing Masaaki Yuasa’s film INU-OH, and that’s not all: the screening will feature an appearance by the director himself and a live biwa performance by Yukihiro Goto. Damn,...
Popculture
'Elvis' Movie Returning to Theaters for Free Screenings
Warner Bros. is giving Elvis a big awards season push by bringing it back to theaters just in time for Elvis Presley's birthday on Jan. 8. The film will play in 10 cities for free that day, all with new introductions from star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann. There will also be a special 2 p.m. screening at Graceland in Memphis.
iheart.com
'Elvis' Is Coming Back To Theaters & Here's How You Can Watch It For Free!
Atlanta, GA - AMC Phipps Plaza at 5pm. Vancouver, BC - Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas at 5pm. There will also be a special screening at Presley's Memphis home in Graceland at 2pm inside the estate's Guest House Theater for those who are in town for the King of Rock 'n' Roll's birthday. For more information on the screenings, click here. For information on the screening at Graceland, click here.
otakuusamagazine.com
Argonavis Boy Band Project Teases New Anime Film
It’s time for another taste of what’s up next for Bushiroad’s from Argonavis boy band project. Argonavis, Gyroaxia and more will be in the spotlight for Gekijo-ban Argonavis Axia (Argonavis the Movie: Axia), which is scheduled to open in Japan on March 24. In the meantime, you can check out a teaser for Syana’s “Ragnarök” insert song in the video below.
NBC Connecticut
Elvis a Spy? Sony Releases New Poster for ‘Agent Elvis'
When Elvis Presley infamously met with U.S. President Richard Nixon at the White House in 1970, perhaps they had more serious things to talk about than people thought?. Sony Pictures Animation released new cover art for its upcoming Netflix adult animation series, "Agent Elvis." The poster was shared on Twitter,...
ComicBook
The Man Who Fell to Earth Has an Illogical Heart in New Featurette (Exclusive)
The best sci-fi series are the ones that take an outlandish or otherworldly concept and use that structure to tell entirely human stories, with Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth presenting the perfect opportunity to use an intergalactic visitor to reflect on the human condition. In a new featurette from the first season's home video release, star Chiwetel Ejiofor expresses what makes his character so compelling, as he recalls he's a figure with a logical mind trying to understand the illogical hearts of humans. Check out the exclusive featurette from Season 1 of The Man Who Fell to Earth above before it lands on Blu-ray and DVD on January 10th.
Eugenio Caballero on Building the Worlds of ‘Bardo,’ ‘Roma,’ and ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’
Eugenio Caballero can conceive an enchanted forest and a disaster zone with equal levels of meticulous ingenuity. He can just as deftly recreate the space where an intimate memory occurred many decades ago, or a surrealist dream where reality and fantasy meet. The Oscar-winning Mexican production designer learned his profession the way old trades are passed on: as an apprentice absorbing knowledge from more seasoned artisans on the job. Today, his inhabitable fabrications enrich the frames of larger-than-life epics around the globe, as well as unassuming independent dramas in his home country. “The decisions that I make now are not based on...
Reel Suspects Boards Sales On Japanese Director Keishi Kondo’s Sci-Fi Horror ‘New Religion’
EXCLUSIVE: Reel Suspects has boarded sales on Japanese filmmaker Keishi Kondo’s buzzed-about sci-fi horror New Religion ahead of its U.S. premiere at Slamdance later this month. The debut feature was warmly received on the European sci-fi and horror fest circuit over the fall, with fans saying the work could herald a renaissance of the so-called J-horror genre. Kaho Seto stars as a woman who gets divorced and takes up work as a call girl following the tragic, accidental, death of her young daughter. One day, she is engaged by a strange client who requests to take a picture of her spine. Over...
1899 Cancelled at Netflix
1899‘s ship is sunk: Netflix has cancelled the mysterious drama, TVLine has confirmed. “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who also were behind Netflix’s Dark, posted Monday on Odar’s Instagram account. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.” They continued: “That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you...
Watch ‘Elvis’ for free on the King of Rock and Roll’s birthday
The "Elvis" movie is back in the building to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll's birthday.
Collider
Disney+ Just Made It Easier to Watch IMAX at Home
Disney+ has announced today it will expand its IMAX offering in 2023. Some movies from the Disney+ catalog were already available in the extended IMAX aspect ratio since November 2021, but now IMAX’s signature sound by DTS will be available for selected movies on all compatible devices. While a...
