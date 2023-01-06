1899‘s ship is sunk: Netflix has cancelled the mysterious drama, TVLine has confirmed. “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who also were behind Netflix’s Dark, posted Monday on Odar’s Instagram account. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.” They continued: “That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you...

7 DAYS AGO