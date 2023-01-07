ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Nasal spray could someday fight COVID, Stanford study says

By Ella Sogomonian
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HKkn_0k6YuJmd00

PALO ALTO, Calif. ( KRON ) – A nasal spray could one day help stop COVID-19 from infecting and spreading, according to a study by researchers from both Stanford and UCSF.

In the future, these researchers say when a person thinks they were exposed to a respiratory virus, they will be able to stop it in its tracks with just a spray. Professor Peter Jackson is an immunologist and microbiologist at Stanford who has been studying the entry and exit points of COVID since the pandemic began.

Oakland apartment residents displaced due to flooding

"By studying how the COVID-19 virus gets into the airway and expands, we were able to find a key molecule that we could use to target and block that propagation that would stop the virus from not only getting into your body and having bad consequences, like mortality that people see, but would also block the spread of the virus to other people," he said.

The spray would be used after someone believes they came into contact with an infected person to help prevent the virus from growing into something serious in the body, while also helping to slow the spread to others.

"If you were out somewhere crowded, if you knew some people had fevers, if you knew some people said, ‘I think I’m infected,' if somebody had a high temperature and you really were seriously scared that you would get the virus, then that would be an appropriate time to use it," Jackson said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

That's because Professor Jackson explains his research found it takes up to 48 hours for a virus like COVID to replicate and wreak havoc on the body, providing a window of opportunity to block that process.

Professor Jackson says the idea is not to use this every day, just when you're more certain you may have been exposed.  And he suggests the nasal spray could be made within a year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study

Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area

Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Stanford serial killer pleads guilty to murdering librarian

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A serial killer who terrorized Stanford University in the 1970s pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murdering the university’s law librarian. The body of Leslie Perlov, 21, was found in hills that overlook Stanford’s campus on February 16, 1973. A floral scarf was tightly knotted around her neck and had been […]
STANFORD, CA
Washington Examiner

California storm videos show tsunami-like disaster with homes submerged

Five days after a bomb cyclone hit the San Francisco area, beaches are strewn with debris, resembling a war zone. Videos posted on Twitter reveal miles of beaches in Santa Cruz, California, where portions of wood are covering the sand as if they were huge matchsticks. One close-up video shows a couple gingerly walking through the area while helicopter traffic reporter Kris Ankarlo flies over the area, saying the logs were up to 40 feet long.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows grumpy mountain lion cub recovering at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video released by the Oakland Zoo showed a very grumpy mountain lion cub growling into the camera. “When you're grumpy because you drank your milk too quickly and the keeper doesn’t have anymore,” the tweet read. The cub, named Holly, was brought into the Oakland Zoo for care in December 2022. […]
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Tech layoffs won’t hurt downtown San Jose

Recent tech layoffs likely won’t prevent downtown San Jose from becoming a thriving commercial and residential hub. But uncertainty around remote work culture and lengthy timelines for completing major transit and development projects could spell years more struggle for the area and its businesses. Three regional experts said while...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thousands without power in Bay Area; San Jose hard hit

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area at its peak Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay comprising nearly half of those outages. In San Jose's Willow Glen where a power pole fell onto...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge

Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

School placed on lockdown, 2 injured after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bomb threat investigated at Palo Alto middle school

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that was scrawled on a bathroom stall at the school, it announced in a press release. The threat was found by a student on Tuesday morning. PAPD said that at 11:24 a.m. it received a call from Jane Lathrop Middle […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy