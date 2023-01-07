Read full article on original website
Edwin Malone
3d ago
Wilder has obviously other plans, that he sees may benefit him more. We support you Wilder!!!!
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
MMAmania.com
Gervonta Davis says Ryan Garcia is ‘definitely next’ as April 15th showdown looms
With his ninth-round TKO win over Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, Gervonta Davis has done his part to clear the way for a highly anticipated superfight against Ryan Garcia. Davis and Garcia have been going back and forth for a while now, and many worried that...
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills
Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Says He Almost Fought Pro Boxer At Gervonta Davis Fight
Meek Mill has apologized for interrupting the fight between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia with a ringside scuffle of his own against another pro boxer. Davis and Garcia’s WBC featherweight title boxing match was briefly paused halfway through the eighth round on Saturday night (January 7), due to a commotion in the crowd that had both fighters and the crowd distracted for a moment.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO calls ‘superior’ Eddie Hearn ‘racist’ for Tank views
Eddie Hearn has again faced the wrath of Mayweather Promotions boss Leonard Ellerbe after another storm brewed over boxing. Hearn put his foot in his mouth this week and got a direct response to his comments from Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis for his trouble. The Matchroom boss is...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
MMA Fighting
Diego Sanchez makes bare knuckle debut against ex-boxing champ Austin Trout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Diego Sanchez is making the move from mixed martial arts into bare knuckle fighting. The UFC veteran and former Ultimate Fighter season 1 cast member has officially inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he’ll face boxing champion Austin Trout in the co-main event at the upcoming KnuckleMania 3 card on Feb. 17 in Albuquerque, N.M.
worldboxingnews.net
‘Last every round’ – Zab Judah unleashes Undisputed Condoms
Former multi-weight titleholder Zab Judah is championing safe deeds by bringing out his line of Undisputed Condoms to the market. Judah, who won three versions of the welterweight crown in 2005 and boasted a feud with Floyd Mayweather, is promoting “safe sex for champs” with his new line.
vidanewspaper.com
Gervonta Davis’ Knockout Of Hector Garcia Earns Mega-Bout With Ryan Garcia
It’s one Garcia down, one to go for five-time, three-division champion Gervonta Davis. Davis won a clash of southpaws over a crafty, game veteran in rising former WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Garcia by ninth-round TKO in defense of his WBA 135-pound title on Saturday after battering the Dominican so badly in the eighth round that he complained of impaired vision and remained on his stool before a sold out crowd of 19,731 at The Capital One Arena on Saturday.
MMAmania.com
Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’
The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
worldboxingnews.net
Leigh Wood to defend WBA title against Mauricio Lara
Matchroom Boxing’s 2023 schedule in the UK is set to begin with a bang at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday February 18 as hometown hero Leigh Wood puts his WBA Featherweight World Title on the line against big-punching Mexican Mauricio Lara, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Joshua Return ‘Targeted’ for April 1 in London, Will Train in US
Anthony Joshua appears to be on the brink of making the biggest training change of his career ahead of his return to the ring. The former heavyweight champion from London is expected to start his training camp for his next fight in the United States, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.
worldboxingnews.net
Welterweight belts set to split as Spence vs Crawford dies a death
Errol Spence Jr. is on the verge of leaving his welterweight titles behind to move up in weight after a battle with Terence Crawford completely fell apart. Spence vs Crawford died a death after the World Boxing Council confirmed Keith Thurman would square off against their 147-pound belt holder. However,...
Jose Aldo to Make His Professional Boxing Debut on Feb. 10 in Rio de Janeiro
Featherweight great Jose Aldo is rumored to make his professional boxing debut much earlier than expected. Aldo officially retired from mixed martial arts in September after nearly 20 years in combat sports. Now 36, Aldo will step into the squared circle for the first time. As reported by MMA Fighting, Aldo is scheduled to debut in the sweet science at Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 10. Details regarding the bout are yet to be released, including opponent, number of rounds, and weight class.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: My Best Performances Have Been When I'm The Underdog
ANTHONY YARDE IS approaching what he calls 'the biggest fight of his career' on January 28 at the venue where it all began for him as a professional back in 2015. On the 9th of May in 2015, Mitch Mitchell was in the opposite corner at what was formerly known as Wembley Arena. He lasted 15 seconds into the second round.
