It’s one Garcia down, one to go for five-time, three-division champion Gervonta Davis. Davis won a clash of southpaws over a crafty, game veteran in rising former WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Garcia by ninth-round TKO in defense of his WBA 135-pound title on Saturday after battering the Dominican so badly in the eighth round that he complained of impaired vision and remained on his stool before a sold out crowd of 19,731 at The Capital One Arena on Saturday.

