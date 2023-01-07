Read full article on original website
Brandon Ogbunu is a radical collaborator | MIT News
Learning has always come naturally to Brandon Ogbunu. When he was a child growing up in Manhattan, his mother, a teacher, instilled in him an appreciation for school, the sciences, and curiosity. At work, she taught mathematics, social studies, and special education. At home, she taught her son to embrace art, literature, and sports in addition to science, laying the groundwork for a well-rounded approach to learning that would inform the rest of his career.
Looking to the past to prepare for an uncertain future | MIT News
Aviva Intveld, an MIT senior majoring in Earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences, is accustomed to city life. But despite hailing from metropolitan Los Angeles, she has always maintained a love for the outdoors. “Growing up in L.A., you just have a wealth of resources when it comes to beautiful environments,”...
Lecture series aims to demystify, celebrate tenure | MIT News
Shortly after being awarded tenure in July, Cem Tasan was asked to give a talk about what it took to earn the appointment. Tasan, the Thomas B. King Associate Professor of Metallurgy in the MIT Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE), would speak directly to his peers, his students, and others in his department and could take any angle he wished. He could talk about the research he did. The relationships and collaborations he made. The students he advised. The dinners he missed at home.
A Bayesian machine based on memristors
Over the past few decades, the performance of machine learning models on various real-world tasks has improved significantly. Training and implementing most of these models, however, still requires vast amounts of energy and computational power. Engineers worldwide have thus been trying to develop alternative hardware solutions that can run artificial...
Apple Fitness+ Updated With Kickboxing Workouts, Sleep Theme, Beyoncé Artist Spotlight, More
Apple Fitness+ has been updated with several new features including new workout types, a new sleep theme for meditation, and a Beyoncé Artist Spotlight. The fitness platform is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. While the service is not yet available in India, pricing for Apple Fitness+ is set at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) per month and $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) per year. Apple offers its Fitness+ service in select countries including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.
A new approach for the 3D printing of hydrogel-based electronics
Hydrogels are three-dimensional (3D) polymer networks that do not dissolve in water but retain large amounts of liquids. Due to this advantageous property, hydrogels are particularly promising material platforms for both biomedical and environmental applications, as they can survive in bodily fluids or in wet natural environments without dissipating. Over...
Living Well With Longevity Expert Dan Buettner of The Blue Zones
Through his research on The Blue Zones, Dan Buettner has had a uniquely positive impact on our culture’s ideas about health and wellness. Studying the habits of the world’s longest living people, Buettner has uncovered many impactful commonalities, famously recorded in his NYT’s best-selling books and work with National Geographic.
