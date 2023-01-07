Shortly after being awarded tenure in July, Cem Tasan was asked to give a talk about what it took to earn the appointment. Tasan, the Thomas B. King Associate Professor of Metallurgy in the MIT Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE), would speak directly to his peers, his students, and others in his department and could take any angle he wished. He could talk about the research he did. The relationships and collaborations he made. The students he advised. The dinners he missed at home.

