Medical News Today

What are the treatment options for spasticity?

Spasticity is a condition that causes muscle stiffness and affects a person’s ability to speak and move. A variety of different treatment options are available to help manage this condition. Spasticity is a condition that involves an increased amount of muscle stiffness and tightness, which may affect speech and...
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis?

Early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis include sudden pain in cartilage, ear swelling, joint inflammation, and eye problems. Although polychondritis is not currently curable, treatment helps reduce symptoms. Relapsing polychondritis is a rare inflammatory disorder that affects the cartilage and connective tissue in the body. Researchers are not clear on the...
Healthline

Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More

Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
Healthline

Latissimus Dorsi Pain

The latissimus dorsi is one of the largest muscles in your back. It’s sometimes referred to as your lats and is known for its large, flat “V” shape. It spans the width of your back and helps control the movement of your shoulders. When you injure your...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New peripheral nerve stimulation treatment gives patients upper hand on pain management

It doesn’t matter what type of pain someone is in or how complex their situation appears to be, Dr. Eric Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas always seem to have the perfect solution for their patients’ needs. Admittedly, a lot of that has to do with their insistence on being at the forefront of an industry that is constantly producing innovative ways to deliver lasting pain relief when it matters most.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
WRGB

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
Health Digest

What Is Cobblestone Throat?

Cobblestone throat can have various underlying causes. Here's what you should know about the condition and when it's time to go see a doctor.
Devo

Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CNET

4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity

Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.

