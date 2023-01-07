Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Warriors Sweep Winter Classic In Rawlins
The Worland Warriors were on the road for the past weekend. Thursday the Warriors were in Cody to face the 4A Cody Broncs. In a hard-fought contest, the Warriors came up short and would fall 53-43 to the Broncs. Friday the Warriors traveled the long way around through Rock Springs...
mybighornbasin.com
Filly Alpine Skiers 3rd, Broncs 5th in Season Debut
The Cody Alpine Ski Teams made their season debuts over the weekend as they took part in the Laramie Invite at Snowy Range Ski Area. The Fillies took 3rd as a team while the Broncs finished in 5th. Leading the way for the Fillies was Adaya Whitlock. Whitlock took 9th...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody’s Robby Porter Signs with Northern Colorado for Track
Robby Porter has officially committed to the University of Northern Colorado to continue his academic and athletic carrier. Porter made the announcement via his Instagram that he will head to Northern Colorado for track. More specifically Porter will compete in the High Jump. Porter has been a member of both the Track and Basketball teams over the last several years and is starting to peak athletically. He earned All-State in Track as a junior. I had the pleasure of catching up with Robby to discuss his commitment and more. Robby on why he chose Northern Colorado.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Flights in Flux After FAA Computer Outage Grounds Planes
Anyone flying out of Yellowstone Regional Airport is encouraged to proceed with “business as usual,” although there is no official word if flights will take off on schedule or be rescheduled. The Federal Aviation Administration experienced a “computer outage” with its Notice to Air Missions System on the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Alleged Fentanyl Dealer From Greybull Charged With Delivery In Cody Man’s Overdose Death
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A suspected fentanyl dealer from Greybull is now implicated in the overdose death of a 25-year-old Cody man. Anthony Micheal Fuentes is charged with delivering fentanyl, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. The charge includes a reported drug delivery from Jan. 2, hours before Jordan Jackson died unexpectedly at his home in Cody.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody PD Hopes to “eXPAND” Crime Coverage with Home Security Cameras
Cameras don’t lie – home security cameras often assist in catching crimes and criminals, and recent events have the Cody Police Department hoping to get “all eyes on Cody.”. The Cody Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in building a safer community. To do this,...
