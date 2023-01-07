ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Field & Stream

Oklahoma Deer Hunter Downs Monster Cactus Buck

On November 15, 2022, Austin Cory of Oklahoma arrowed a cactus buck that will go down as one of the most interesting whitetails of the 2022 deer season. The story begins in 2016, when Cory’s friend, Cameron McBride, and Cameron’s father first captured photos of the strange-looking buck. Each year thereafter, the old buck would spend every waking daylight hour in a bottom where the wind swirled. And no matter how McBride and his father hunted the deer, they couldn’t get a shot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Florida Man Beats Shark to Death with Hammer [Video]

A Florida man was caught on a video hammering a juvenile shark to death at a Florida beach earlier this week. The incident received public backlash on social media and prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to investigate into the incident. Man Beats Shark with Hammer. YouTube...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone

Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida

Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
FLORIDA STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Missouri

Located in the Midwestern region of the United States, Missouri has a rich cultural history. Humans have lived in Missouri for at least 12,000 years, and the state played an important role as a staging area during westward expansion in the 19th century. The state also boasts incredible natural beauty. The mighty Missouri River – from which Missouri gets its name – flows through the state’s center. The northern part of the state features rolling hills dotted with sinkholes and caves. Meanwhile, the warm, wet, flat southern half of the state possesses fertile soil perfect for agriculture and hardwood forests and woodlands.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

3 Florida Lakes with Alligator Attacks in 2022

Alligators are naturally afraid of humans, which explains why cases of them attacking humans are rare. As a result, the chances of losing life to alligator attacks are even slimmer. But frequent run-ins with these creatures have resulted in several unprovoked attacks in Florida. Florida is the unofficial home of...
FLORIDA STATE

