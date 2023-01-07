Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Related
City begins upgrade project along portion of Rojas Drive in East El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10, the City of El Paso will start the reconstruction of Rojas Drive. This $12 million dollar project consists of the reconstruction of Rojas Drive from Joe Battle Blvd. to Bill Burnett Dr. The project also includes the widening of Rojas Dr. from a four-lane roadway to […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire crews shut off gas lines in 2 separate incidents in east, northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews continued Tuesday afternoon to work on two separate damaged gas lines - one in east and another in northeast El Paso. The first damaged gas line was reported at 6666 Gateway East Blvd at the Holiday Inn Express near Airway Boulevard. An excavator...
KVIA
Emergency closure at I-10 East and Airway Exit 25
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time. All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 9 to January 13, 2023. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13. 9...
Commercial flights resuming at Las Cruces international airport
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Commercial flights are set to resume at the Las Cruces international airport after an 18 year absence, and it's just one of many big expansion plans in the area. Advanced air will take off from Las Cruces January 12, with direct service to Albuequerque. The flight is about $80 The post Commercial flights resuming at Las Cruces international airport appeared first on KVIA.
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
KFOX 14
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
KVIA
Fire Crews respond to two gas leaks due to two ruptures
UPDATE (1:28 p.m.) According to an El Paso fire spokesman, crews are responding to two gas line ruptures caused by the same construction company in different parts of town. One rupture is at 6666 Gateway East in east El Paso at the Holiday Inn Express. The second is at 4408 Loma De Brisas in northeast El Paso.
Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?
According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
‘Doing it for America’: El Paso gunman sent migrants running for cover, document says
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old El Paso man, accused of pointing a gun at migrants and sending them running for safety, claimed he was “doing it for America,” according to court documents obtained by KTSM. An arrest affidavit for Steven Driscoll says several witnesses saw him drive by an area that had been […]
KVIA
El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce
EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
KVIA
Stabbing reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 14
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Culvert Cleaning Project. US-85 southbound between Racetrack and Executive right lane closed. Crews will be working on culvert cleaning. Gateway South at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure. Crews will be repairing guardrail. Tuesday, January 10. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Executive and...
KVIA
Pedestrian hit by train in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a train in Central El Paso. Police responded to a call at around 2:36 a.m. on Monday morning. Police have not release the identity of the individual. Officials say the person is expected...
Flight departures halted across the United States due to FAA system outage
EL PASO, Texas-- The Federal Aviation Administration has just announced it has suffered an outage of its system that alerts pilots and crew to advisories and information for flights. This can affect operations nationwide. The FAA says they are working to fix the problem. US President Joe Biden has ordered a Department of Transportation (DOT) The post Flight departures halted across the United States due to FAA system outage appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Defiantly Stands Behind 'Border Wall' Of Shipping Containers
The GOP-led state is sticking with its makeshift barrier, even as Arizona dismantles a similar wall under federal orders.
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
Comments / 0