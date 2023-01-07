ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVIA

Emergency closure at I-10 East and Airway Exit 25

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time. All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 9 to January 13, 2023. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13. 9...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Commercial flights resuming at Las Cruces international airport

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Commercial flights are set to resume at the Las Cruces international airport after an 18 year absence, and it's just one of many big expansion plans in the area. Advanced air will take off from Las Cruces January 12, with direct service to Albuequerque. The flight is about $80 The post Commercial flights resuming at Las Cruces international airport appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KVIA

Fire Crews respond to two gas leaks due to two ruptures

UPDATE (1:28 p.m.) According to an El Paso fire spokesman, crews are responding to two gas line ruptures caused by the same construction company in different parts of town. One rupture is at 6666 Gateway East in east El Paso at the Holiday Inn Express. The second is at 4408 Loma De Brisas in northeast El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?

According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce

EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stabbing reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 14

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Culvert Cleaning Project. US-85 southbound between Racetrack and Executive right lane closed. Crews will be working on culvert cleaning. Gateway South at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure. Crews will be repairing guardrail. Tuesday, January 10. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Executive and...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian hit by train in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a train in Central El Paso. Police responded to a call at around 2:36 a.m. on Monday morning. Police have not release the identity of the individual. Officials say the person is expected...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Flight departures halted across the United States due to FAA system outage

EL PASO, Texas-- The Federal Aviation Administration has just announced it has suffered an outage of its system that alerts pilots and crew to advisories and information for flights. This can affect operations nationwide. The FAA says they are working to fix the problem. US President Joe Biden has ordered a Department of Transportation (DOT) The post Flight departures halted across the United States due to FAA system outage appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

