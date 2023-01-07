LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Commercial flights are set to resume at the Las Cruces international airport after an 18 year absence, and it's just one of many big expansion plans in the area. Advanced air will take off from Las Cruces January 12, with direct service to Albuequerque. The flight is about $80 The post Commercial flights resuming at Las Cruces international airport appeared first on KVIA.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO