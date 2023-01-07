Freeport grabs big win in OT over Belvidere North
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport traveled to Belvidere North Friday night to take on the Blue Thunder.
Belvidere North led the entire game, but Freeport came back in overtime to win, 66-65.
Both Freeport and North sit at 3-5 in the conference standings.
For highlights watch the media player above.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0