ECU Notes: International staff, student recall unconditional welcome to campus

Peter Ku, Class of 1968, describes his life as a series of miracles that brought him to the United States from Taiwan and eventually to East Carolina College, where he found the love of his life.

Ku had not heard of East Carolina or Greenville when he received a phone call from Wendell Smiley offering a job opportunity at Joyner Library. He had just completed his master’s in library science at the University of Minnesota.

“I was shocked when he called,” Ku said. “I told him, ‘You don’t even know me. Where is East Carolina?’”

None of Ku’s questions or doubts dissuaded Smiley’s confidence or insistence. The library director encouraged Ku to make his plans and come to Greenville to work. Ku had 10 days to get his affairs in order and move to North Carolina. People suggested he shouldn’t go. He gambled and agreed to come to ECU for a year.

“I told Wendell I didn’t have anywhere to live, and he said, ‘Don’t worry about any of that. You’re going to stay with our family,’” Ku recalled. “So, I had a new job and stayed at the director’s house.”

Smiley met Ku at the airport in Raleigh to bring him to campus. It was the first of many moments of kindness Ku experienced at ECU.

“He was one of those people you like immediately,” Ku said of Smiley. “He was so kind. He cooked meals on the weekends and took me to church with him every Sunday.”

Ku said he was cared for, accepted and included by Smiley’s family, Joyner Library’s staff and faculty members. Fifty years later, Ku speaks of his experience with amazement and recalls his time at ECU with gratitude and a bit of wonder.

He and his wife, Sophia, Class of 1969, have chosen to honor the kindness shown to them by establishing an endowment to support the institutional priorities at ECU. The Peter and Sophia Ku Endowment specifically honors Smiley, James and Sara Batten, Sallie Mann, Elizabeth Walker and Annie Briley.

“We think about Greenville and East Carolina often,” Ku said. “It’s the people who are the heartwarming part of this story. Now I think, ‘My goodness what if we hadn’t gone to a nice community like this?’

“These are ordinary people who looked after us,” he said. “We said, ‘My God, why are these people so good to us?’ They took us as their family. It’s like we were their kids.”

Their relationship is another of the miracles with direct ties to ECU.

Peter Ku worked as a library cataloger. Staff members, including Sara Batten, Walker, Mann and Briley, taught Ku how to be a good librarian. He was invited for meals, outings and family gatherings at river cottages. They became his friends. They were “the action committee” when it came to Ku’s life in Greenville.

Ku also enrolled in graduate school in education administration. James Batten was the department chair and husband to Sara, who worked with Ku at the library.

In 1967, Sophia Chung graduated from the National Taiwan University and received a scholarship to attend ECU’s new MBA program in the then School of Business.

She sent a letter asking for more details about ECU and Greenville. Ku was asked to correspond with her. The two exchanged letters. Ku described the campus and town and encouraged Chung to attend.

Ku remembered how brave he thought Chung was. She said she would take a taxi when he suggested picking her up at the airport. Ku explained the many reasons that would not work and that it was best for him to meet her at the airport.

Chung’s welcome to ECU was filled with kindness, just as Ku’s had been the year prior. The action committee fell in love with her.

Chung was the only woman and only international student in the MBA program. She received her MBA in 1969. She was also the only woman in the room when she took and passed the CPA exam on her first attempt.

It may have been inevitable, or perhaps a plan put in motion by the action committee, that Ku and Chung became a couple and fell in love. The pair decided to marry in March 1968.

“My whole life is a lot of miracles,” Ku said. “I am living the dream because of all the warmth and welcome I received.”

ECU-led telepsychiatry program earns state award

The ECU-led North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program (NC-SteP) has won the 2022 Innovation Award for technology from North Carolina’s i2i Center for Integrative Health.

The award celebrates innovation in services and programs that improve approaches to health care. The i2i Center for Integrative Health convenes health care leaders to solve the most important issues affecting behavioral, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and primary health care in North Carolina.

NC-STeP — established through state legislation in 2013 with $2 million in annual funding — connects hospital emergency departments across North Carolina to provide psychiatric assessments and consultations to patients using telemedicine technologies, helping prevent unnecessary hospitalizations. In 2018, NC-STeP expanded its scope to community-based settings. It is overseen by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Rural Health and Community Care.

NC-STeP is based at ECU’s Center for Telepsychiatry and e-Behavioral Health and is led under the direction of Sy Saeed, professor and chair emeritus of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at the Brody School of Medicine, executive director of NC-STeP and director of the ECU Center for Telepsychiatry and E-Behavioral Health. Much of Saeed’s work with the programs focuses on using telepsychiatry to provide mental health care in remote and underserved areas where psychiatric services are scarce.

As of September, NC-STeP had completed 55,816 psychiatry assessments in hospital emergency departments and had prevented more than 9,000 unnecessary psychiatric hospitalizations across the state, saving North Carolina more than $49 million. The program has also served more than 14,000 patients in community-based settings, all in underserved areas; more than 32% of the patients served by NC-STeP had no insurance when presenting at the emergency department.

“NC-STeP is receiving the award for ‘innovative technologies that assist individuals with care access,’” Saeed said. “The program is now also providing access to psychiatric care in rural communities at 23 sites. Regarding the ‘innovation’ part, the program has developed a web portal to link different electronic health records. There have been two scientific papers published on this to report the innovation. Of note, no such solutions existed to solve this problem until the solution developed by NC-STeP.”