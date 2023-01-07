Read full article on original website
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Crash blocks 185th Ave. near Baseline Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — At least one person was hurt Tuesday night in a crash on Southwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. just north of Baseline Road. Initial reports from Hillsboro Fire state that crews had to extricate someone from...
Alleged DUII driver ‘shears’ power pole, causing huge outage in Vancouver
A driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into a large power pole, knocking out power to thousands in the Vancouver area early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
‘What do we do now’? Portland woman has rental car stolen by con man
A Portland woman recently had her personal car and rental vehicle stolen, with one of the thefts coming at the hands of a con man.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
Clark County program repairs household items for free
A program in Washington is working to intervene on the financial and environmental burden of broken household items filling landfills.
PBOT closes Germantown Road through at least Wednesday to clear debris,
PORTLAND, Ore. — Germantown Road will stay closed through at least Wednesday while crews remove rock, soil, and tree debris blocking the stormwater system. A roughly 2-mile stretch of Germantown Road is closed between Skyline Boulevard and Bridge Avenue. The closure was originally scheduled for Monday, but weekend rain...
'He's more than a statistic': Family of murdered Portland man seeks help for all homicide victims
PORTLAND, Oregon — Battery-operated candles lit up the Vancouver waterfront, Monday night as loved ones remembered Nick Hammann, a father, son, friend and Marine. The setting was the half-way point for family between Ridgefield where Hammann grew up and Northeast Portland where police said Hammann was murdered last October.
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
An Oregon woman painted portraits of those killed by police violence. Now the paintings have been stolen
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tenisha Anderson, Philando Castile, Elijah McClain – those are just some of the people artist Anne Witherspoon, 69, had painted portraits of and hung on her fence in Yamhill County.
Police, Crime Stoppers seek help solving Portland man's gunshot murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau and the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help locating the suspect in a gunshot murder. Geavauntae Sherman, 22, was shot and killed in June of 2022, and the homicide remains unsolved. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police identify man killed...
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer who made an unsuccessful bid for Clark County Sheriff last year has been suspended pending the outcome of multiple internal investigations, the City of Vancouver confirmed Tuesday. Corporal Rey Reynolds with the Vancouver Police Department was placed on leave Dec. 21 due...
Vigil marks murder victim's 37th birthday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Friends and family gathered at a vigil Monday night to remember Nick Hammann, who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland in October. His mother, Toni Fletcher, says Monday would have been Nick’s 37th birthday. Nick was shot just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 1,...
J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
Two teenagers caught in stolen car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Longview to residents: Don’t put needles in the sewer
An overabundance of used needles in manholes and pump stations led the City of Longview to send a letter to residents telling them to keep needles out of the sewer system.
117 animals seized from animal shelter, woman to plead guilty
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at an Oregon shelter she helped operate. Tori Head is set to appear in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility, according to a plea agreement.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
