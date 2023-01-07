PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO