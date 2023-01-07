ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Crash blocks 185th Ave. near Baseline Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — At least one person was hurt Tuesday night in a crash on Southwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. just north of Baseline Road. Initial reports from Hillsboro Fire state that crews had to extricate someone from...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

PBOT closes Germantown Road through at least Wednesday to clear debris,

PORTLAND, Ore. — Germantown Road will stay closed through at least Wednesday while crews remove rock, soil, and tree debris blocking the stormwater system. A roughly 2-mile stretch of Germantown Road is closed between Skyline Boulevard and Bridge Avenue. The closure was originally scheduled for Monday, but weekend rain...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police, Crime Stoppers seek help solving Portland man's gunshot murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau and the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help locating the suspect in a gunshot murder. Geavauntae Sherman, 22, was shot and killed in June of 2022, and the homicide remains unsolved. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police identify man killed...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vigil marks murder victim's 37th birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Friends and family gathered at a vigil Monday night to remember Nick Hammann, who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland in October. His mother, Toni Fletcher, says Monday would have been Nick’s 37th birthday. Nick was shot just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 1,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two teenagers caught in stolen car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

117 animals seized from animal shelter, woman to plead guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at an Oregon shelter she helped operate. Tori Head is set to appear in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility, according to a plea agreement.
PORTLAND, OR

