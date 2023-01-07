Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
NOW HIRING: Florida Highway Patrol working to hire troopers statewide
SARASOTA - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking to increase its numbers across Florida, by hosting a statewide hiring event. “This is a great opportunity for you to begin a career with the finest law enforcement agency in the state of Florida," said Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper, Kenn Watson.
snntv.com
Governor DeSantis signs historic Executive Order for Everglades restoration
BONITA SPRINGS (SNN TV) Jan. 10, 2023 - Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06, to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order has a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
