BONITA SPRINGS (SNN TV) Jan. 10, 2023 - Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06, to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order has a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.

20 HOURS AGO