Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet

Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?

Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
LOUISIANA STATE
Real News Network

Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row

The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says

More than a dozen state agencies failed to submit accounting data to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor over the past two years as required by law. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office issued a report that lists 14 state agencies that did not submit complete quarterly performance indicator information during fiscal year 2022. Eleven failed to submit […] The post More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements

South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic amounts, USDA says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits will end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Volunteer near you: Opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Faith House of Acadiana provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE

