This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
DOJ awards over $567,000 to Louisiana for juvenile justice and delinquency prevention
The Department of Justice has awarded over $567,000 to the State of Louisiana in continued support of juvenile justice and delinquency prevention.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson endorses Jeff Landry for governor: What's next?
Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson has endorsed Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, joining a growing list of key GOP supporters. Johnson represents the 4th Congressional District with Shreveport-Bossier City as its population hub. "Our state is at a crossroads, and my longtime friend Jeff Landry is the leader we...
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?
Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
Real News Network
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says
More than a dozen state agencies failed to submit accounting data to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor over the past two years as required by law. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office issued a report that lists 14 state agencies that did not submit complete quarterly performance indicator information during fiscal year 2022. Eleven failed to submit […] The post More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
COVID SNAP benefits are ending in March. Here's how it will affect Louisiana residents
Supplemental SNAP benefits are ending in March. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service announced February 2023 is the final month of the temporary extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, known as emergency allotments, put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The end...
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
The man is wanted for several high-profile fraud schemes.
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards Appoints Kenneth A. “Andy” Brister to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission
Lake Providence resident Kenneth “Andy” Brister participated in his first meeting as a member of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission at its Jan. 5 gathering in Baton Rouge just days after his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Brister, who describes himself as a “lifelong hunter and...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
Human trafficking in Louisiana, “They are everywhere”
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Louisiana education leaders consider sweeping changes to address student truancy
Louisiana’s growing problem with student truancy requires state leaders to consider sweeping changes, including stricter rules on student attendance, requiring students to wear badges and yanking the driver's license of those who repeatedly miss school, according to a state task force. The 16-member panel was formed just before educators...
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic amounts, USDA says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits will end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned […]
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
NOLA.com
Volunteer near you: Opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Faith House of Acadiana provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence....
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
