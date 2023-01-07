Read full article on original website
East Texas News
Second quarter dooms Lions
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Livingston basketball traded punches with the Jacksonville Indians for one period, then took a knockout blow in the second round, dropping a 75-51 contest Tuesday in Lion Gym. The home team held a lead for...
East Texas News
Morris commits to Centenary College of Louisiana
Livingston High School Senior Gage Morris has committed to Centenary College of Louisiana and will be playing for the Gentlemen’s baseball team. Morris played shortstop and outfield for the Varsity Lions for three years. The Lions finished the season as regional quarterfinalists the last two years. Morris was selected all-district honorable mention his sophomore year and first team all-district shortstop his junior year, along with academic all-district both years. While in high school, he also played football and basketball. He was selected first team all-district shortstop in 2022 and is a member of the National Honor Society and Best Buddies. Morris is pictured with his parents, David and Bria, brother Jace, and grandmother Kathy Lowe.
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
KLTV
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A week after his 99-year prison sentence was formalized, convicted murderer Matthew Edgar has been assigned to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Wainwright Unit in Lovelady. The 26-year-old from Sabine County was convicted of the 2020 murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis...
SHERIFF: East Texas man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with machete numerous times
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly hitting a dog with a machete numerous times, law enforcement said. A person made a complaint on Jan. 6 to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about an animal cruelty case. Officials said the complainant mentioned 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar went to their residence […]
East Texas News
Do you know this person?
The Livingston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an individual of interest. Currently investigated is a theft that occurred at a local business. The person in these photos is of interest in the investigation. If you recognize the individual depicted in the photos, please contact the LPD at 936-327-3117 and reference case 230100098.
