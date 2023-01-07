ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

Second quarter dooms Lions

Livingston basketball traded punches with the Jacksonville Indians for one period, then took a knockout blow in the second round, dropping a 75-51 contest Tuesday in Lion Gym. The home team held a lead for one period, then took a knockout blow in the second round.
LIVINGSTON, TX
Morris commits to Centenary College of Louisiana

Livingston High School Senior Gage Morris has committed to Centenary College of Louisiana and will be playing for the Gentlemen’s baseball team. Morris played shortstop and outfield for the Varsity Lions for three years. The Lions finished the season as regional quarterfinalists the last two years. Morris was selected all-district honorable mention his sophomore year and first team all-district shortstop his junior year, along with academic all-district both years. While in high school, he also played football and basketball. He was selected first team all-district shortstop in 2022 and is a member of the National Honor Society and Best Buddies. Morris is pictured with his parents, David and Bria, brother Jace, and grandmother Kathy Lowe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Do you know this person?

The Livingston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an individual of interest. Currently investigated is a theft that occurred at a local business. The person in these photos is of interest in the investigation. If you recognize the individual depicted in the photos, please contact the LPD at 936-327-3117 and reference case 230100098.

