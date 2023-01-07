Livingston High School Senior Gage Morris has committed to Centenary College of Louisiana and will be playing for the Gentlemen’s baseball team. Morris played shortstop and outfield for the Varsity Lions for three years. The Lions finished the season as regional quarterfinalists the last two years. Morris was selected all-district honorable mention his sophomore year and first team all-district shortstop his junior year, along with academic all-district both years. While in high school, he also played football and basketball. He was selected first team all-district shortstop in 2022 and is a member of the National Honor Society and Best Buddies. Morris is pictured with his parents, David and Bria, brother Jace, and grandmother Kathy Lowe.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO