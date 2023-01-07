Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Flames In Vermont Square
Los Angeles firefighters were battling flames at a two-story vacant fourplex Monday evening in Vermont Square. Fire was visible in at least one window on the first floor of the residential structure located at 1129 W. 43rd St., near Walton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other...
mynewsla.com
Hillside Sluffs Off On In Hollywood Hills West
Roughly a quarter-acre of hillside sluffed off in Hollywood Hills West during Monday evening’s storm near at least two residences, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. About 9:30 p.m., LAFD officials responded to scene of the landslide, reporting that two homes were impacted but not damaged. The department...
mynewsla.com
Section of Westbound 60 Freeway Closed in South El Monte Area
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed for several hours Tuesday in the South El Monte area due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, but the nature of the probe was not released. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and...
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Water in Riverside
A woman was rescued by the Riverside Fire Department after getting stranded in the Santa Ana River Bottom on an island of water Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue. The department said the woman suffered minor...
mynewsla.com
2 Cars Fall Into Chatsworth Sinkhole
Two cars fell into a sinkhole Monday evening in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other in the hole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Because the roadway was completely...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, With Minor Damage to Structure
A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
mynewsla.com
Inglewood Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Year-Old Daughter
An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
mynewsla.com
Flooding, Mudslides Close Roads and Hiking Trails, Cause Sinkhole
Torrential rain has forced several road closures throughout Los Angeles County as mud and debris have blocked roadways, and created sinkholes and other dangerous hazards. After daybreak on Tuesday, Burbank police announced the closures of all hiking trails in the city, including Stough Canyon Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon Recreation Area, “due to recent rains, mudslide activity and debris flow.”
mynewsla.com
Westmont Missing Woman Found
A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Westmont was found Monday. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LASD reported that Garcia was diagnosed with epilepsy and a diminished...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Death of Man in Duarte
A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers in South Los Angeles
Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Police...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies, Woman Fatally Stabbed Identified
A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where...
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Man Struck and Killed By Vehicle in West Covina
Coroner’s officials Sunday released the name of an 81-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Covina. The victim was identified as Cristobal Arana, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to determine Arana’s city of residence.
mynewsla.com
Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach
A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
mynewsla.com
Authorities at LAC-USC Medical Center Seek Public Help Identifying Patient
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week. The man was brought to the facility from North Sunset Avenue and Amar Road in La Puente, according to the hospital. Officials circulated a photo of...
mynewsla.com
Teenager Fatally Shot During Confrontation in Wildomar
A 16-year-old boy was gunned down during a confrontation in Wildomar, and authorities were working to identify a suspect Tuesday. The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Corydon Road and Melinda Lane, less than a block from the Lake Elsinore Airstrip, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Torrance Announces Multiple Closures on Redondo Beach Boulevard
Multiple lane closures are planned in Torrance this week. The closures will occur along Redondo Beach Boulevard between Hawthorne Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, according to Torrance Public Works. They will begin Monday and run through Friday. The eastbound and westbound curb lanes will also be closed from 8:30 a.m. to...
mynewsla.com
Gold Line Metro Service Interrupted to Clear Debris
Service on the Metro L (Gold) Line was disrupted Tuesday due to a tree that was felled by overnight wind and rain and landed on overhead electrical lines that power the trains. The power lines were damaged overnight, forcing a cancellation of train service between the Southwest Museum and South...
