INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.08.2022 | 11:23 PM LOCATION: Manchester / Vermont CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle vs. fire hydrant crash. First responders arrived and found a multi-vehicle crash with one vehicle on top of a fire hydrant. Firefighters had to utilize a car jack and a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the top of the hydrant. As soon as the car was off the hydrant, water shot into the air. It appears no one was transported by firefighters. The cause of the crash is unknown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO