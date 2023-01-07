Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the Movies
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealed
onscene.tv
Vehicle Crashes Into Fire Hydrant | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.08.2022 | 11:23 PM LOCATION: Manchester / Vermont CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle vs. fire hydrant crash. First responders arrived and found a multi-vehicle crash with one vehicle on top of a fire hydrant. Firefighters had to utilize a car jack and a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the top of the hydrant. As soon as the car was off the hydrant, water shot into the air. It appears no one was transported by firefighters. The cause of the crash is unknown. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
westsidetoday.com
Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire
LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out in a Baldwin Hills apartment complex over the weekend. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at 4027 Palmwood Drive. LAFD crews arrived to find a two-story, garden-style...
Police seek driver who suffered ‘serious injuries’ in fatal and fiery hit-and-run in South Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver who likely sustained major injuries in the fatal Monday morning crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at Main Street and 111th Place when a speeding silver sedan struck the unidentified victims’ vehicle, which then […]
Woman, 3 children critically injured in two-vehicle crash in South L.A.
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday when the SUV they were in collided with another vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and two of the children were listed in grave condition.
theeastsiderla.com
Person rescued from El Sereno house fire
El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Car, pickup drive into Los Angeles sinkhole
Two people were rescued by firefighters and two others got themselves out after driving their vehicles into a sinkhole in a suburban Los Angeles neighborhood Monday night. The sinkhole opened up on Iverson Road south of Zaltana Street, where Iverson runs just beneath the 118 Freeway, at about 7:20 p.m. Monday.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Flames In Vermont Square
Los Angeles firefighters were battling flames at a two-story vacant fourplex Monday evening in Vermont Square. Fire was visible in at least one window on the first floor of the residential structure located at 1129 W. 43rd St., near Walton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other...
mynewsla.com
Hillside Sluffs Off On In Hollywood Hills West
Roughly a quarter-acre of hillside sluffed off in Hollywood Hills West during Monday evening’s storm near at least two residences, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. About 9:30 p.m., LAFD officials responded to scene of the landslide, reporting that two homes were impacted but not damaged. The department...
Part of 60 Freeway closed in South El Monte due to investigation
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed for several hours Tuesday in the South El Monte area due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, but the nature of the probe was not released. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and...
foxla.com
Union Station Los Angeles flooding
The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
Driver flees scene of high-speed crash in South L.A.; 1 child dead, woman and 2 other children injured
A driver involved in a high-speed crash in South Los Angeles that killed a child and left two other children and a woman seriously injured apparently fled the scene of the incident, officials said. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at 100 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood. All four victims had to […]
Inglewood man pleads not guilty in death of 1-year-old daughter found in LA River in Long Beach
Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. The post Inglewood man pleads not guilty in death of 1-year-old daughter found in LA River in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Koreatown intruder throws boiling hot water at resident
A woman opened the door to her Koreatown apartment to find an intruder who drenched her in boiling water before threatening her with a kitchen knife.
Massive sinkhole swallows 2 cars in Chatsworth, prompting rescue as storm pummels LA County
As a relentless storm wreaked havoc on roadways throughout Los Angeles County on Monday night, a massive sinkhole in one neighborhood swallowed two cars, leading to a dramatic rescue.
One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash
One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
mynewsla.com
2 Cars Fall Into Chatsworth Sinkhole
Four people fell into a roadway sinkhole Monday evening in Chatsworth, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other in the hole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two people in the vehicles managed to...
18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash
Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
foxla.com
Man airlifted out of Griffith Park after falling, suffering 'traumatic injuries'
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s had to be airlifted out of Griffith Park Sunday after he suffered "traumatic injuries" during a fall, according to officials. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a person injured. LAFD had...
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Water in Riverside
A woman was rescued by the Riverside Fire Department after getting stranded in the Santa Ana River Bottom on an island of water Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue. The department said the woman suffered minor...
2 Vehicles Burn in Apartment Complex Carport
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two vehicles burned in a carport that potentially threatened nearby apartments Monday night, Jan. 9, in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 10:15 p.m. for a garbage fire on the 12400 block of Dorland Street.
