John Robert Henry, 58, of Warren, AR passed away on January 5, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1964 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was raised in Warren, Arkansas by his parents, Smead and Joy Henry. He attended Warren Schools and went on to be an electrician after high school. John loved to describe himself as a “Jack of all Trades” and was most proud of being an entrepreneur.

WARREN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO