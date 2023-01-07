ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

THV11

THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
24hip-hop.com

Owner Of 4.O.E Records, Phatte400 Shows Off The Music Scene In Arkansas

Hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas we have Phatte400 who represents his record label 4.O.E Records also known as For Our Elevation Records. Not many hear of Arkansas as a place where hiphop music is booming, but Phatte400 is different. By being very talented and diverse, he offers a unique sound and flow. He believes not many stories are told from Arkansas in the industry, and it’s his job to get their music scene heard.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
actionnews5.com

Southern Paramedic mourns death of crew member, prays for recovery of another

BRINKLEY, Ark. (WMC) - Southern Paramedic Service is mourning the loss of a crew member and hopes for the recovery of another who was injured in an ambulance crash on Tuesday morning. The Southern Paramedic ambulance crashed near Brinkley, Arkansas, killing the Emergency Vehicle Operator Elizabeth Watkins. The crash injured...
BRINKLEY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Dorothy Sue Sims Wagnon, 1940-2023

Dorothy Sue Sims Wagnon went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was born December 27, 1940 in Marion, Louisiana to Jewell Della Brooks Sims and Robbie A. Sims. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronald Scott Wagnon; father of her children, George Wagnon; sister, Bobbie Sims Derby and brother-in-law, Sam Derby; sister, Billie Sims Clements and brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Clements.
WARREN, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Lori Ann Morgan of Stuttgart

Lori Ann Morgan, 50, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Lori was born Feb. 23, 1972, in Midwest City, Okla. She was a licensed practical nurse at Baptist Health-Stuttgart and attended Stuttgart Harvest Church. Her father, Walter Cox; and two brothers, John Paul Cox, and...
STUTTGART, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Mattie Bell Wimbley Orr, 1929-2022

Mattie Bell Wimbley Orr, 93, of Wilmar, passed away December 28, 2022. Born January 13, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Hattie Thomas Wimbley. She grew up in Wilmar, attending school and church. Mattie lived in both Stuttgart, AR and Detroit, MI. with two of her...
WILMAR, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit

Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
uams.edu

Transplant Surgeon Martha Estrada, M.D., Joins UAMS

Jan. 10, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — Martha Michelle Estrada, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the College of Medicine Department of Surgery’s Division of Transplant Surgery. Estrada was fellowship-trained in abdominal transplant surgery at the University of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Kids First Warren to remain closed through January 16

Kids First in Warren will remain closed through January 16 according to Director Jessica Griffin. The learning center has been shut down since January 6, but plans of reopening will be announced as soon as they become available.
WARREN, AR
THV11

LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS 42

Arkansas man killed in fatal shooting

DERMOTT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Lake Village Police were dispatched to a residence on Gibson Circle in Dermott, Ark. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan in the yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. According to authorities, Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. Jordan’s body was transported to the […]
DERMOTT, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Battles receives BCMC’s latest DAISY Award

WARREN, Ark. – Tina Battles, RN, was chosen as the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ® Monday morning at Bradley County Medical Center. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR

