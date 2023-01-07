Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Six Jacks on the board as Warren picks up valuable road Conference win at Crossett
CROSSETT, Ark. – Friday night, January 10, 2023 the Warren Lumberjacks picked up a huge road and first Conference 8-4A win of the season defeating the Crossett Eagles 63-51 in front of a boisterous Crossett crowd. After two close losses last week to open Conference play at Monticello and...
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
24hip-hop.com
Owner Of 4.O.E Records, Phatte400 Shows Off The Music Scene In Arkansas
Hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas we have Phatte400 who represents his record label 4.O.E Records also known as For Our Elevation Records. Not many hear of Arkansas as a place where hiphop music is booming, but Phatte400 is different. By being very talented and diverse, he offers a unique sound and flow. He believes not many stories are told from Arkansas in the industry, and it’s his job to get their music scene heard.
actionnews5.com
Southern Paramedic mourns death of crew member, prays for recovery of another
BRINKLEY, Ark. (WMC) - Southern Paramedic Service is mourning the loss of a crew member and hopes for the recovery of another who was injured in an ambulance crash on Tuesday morning. The Southern Paramedic ambulance crashed near Brinkley, Arkansas, killing the Emergency Vehicle Operator Elizabeth Watkins. The crash injured...
salineriverchronicle.com
Dorothy Sue Sims Wagnon, 1940-2023
Dorothy Sue Sims Wagnon went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was born December 27, 1940 in Marion, Louisiana to Jewell Della Brooks Sims and Robbie A. Sims. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronald Scott Wagnon; father of her children, George Wagnon; sister, Bobbie Sims Derby and brother-in-law, Sam Derby; sister, Billie Sims Clements and brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Clements.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Lori Ann Morgan of Stuttgart
Lori Ann Morgan, 50, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Lori was born Feb. 23, 1972, in Midwest City, Okla. She was a licensed practical nurse at Baptist Health-Stuttgart and attended Stuttgart Harvest Church. Her father, Walter Cox; and two brothers, John Paul Cox, and...
salineriverchronicle.com
Mattie Bell Wimbley Orr, 1929-2022
Mattie Bell Wimbley Orr, 93, of Wilmar, passed away December 28, 2022. Born January 13, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Hattie Thomas Wimbley. She grew up in Wilmar, attending school and church. Mattie lived in both Stuttgart, AR and Detroit, MI. with two of her...
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
Parkview grad, Little Rock sailor receives award from Navy
A class of 2019 Parkview grad has received an award from the Navy while serving aboard an amphibious assault ship.
salineriverchronicle.com
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces its 2023 theater season
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is thrilled to announce its line-up for the 2023 theater season. With over 50 years of experience, ASC invites theatergoers far and wide to experience this diverse line-up of shows. With two dynamic, multi-use theaters at...
uams.edu
Transplant Surgeon Martha Estrada, M.D., Joins UAMS
Jan. 10, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — Martha Michelle Estrada, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the College of Medicine Department of Surgery’s Division of Transplant Surgery. Estrada was fellowship-trained in abdominal transplant surgery at the University of...
salineriverchronicle.com
Kids First Warren to remain closed through January 16
Kids First in Warren will remain closed through January 16 according to Director Jessica Griffin. The learning center has been shut down since January 6, but plans of reopening will be announced as soon as they become available.
Arkansas Governor-Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosts 1st inauguration event
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is just days away from becoming the first female Governor of the state of Arkansas.
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
Developments continue on Breckenridge Village Shopping Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Out with the old, and in with the new— is an age-old saying and a perfect way, to sum up, what's happening at the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center in Little Rock. Anthony Valinoti explained that he's in the latter category— part of the "new."...
Arkansas man killed in fatal shooting
DERMOTT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Lake Village Police were dispatched to a residence on Gibson Circle in Dermott, Ark. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan in the yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. According to authorities, Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. Jordan’s body was transported to the […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Battles receives BCMC’s latest DAISY Award
WARREN, Ark. – Tina Battles, RN, was chosen as the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ® Monday morning at Bradley County Medical Center. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
Father killed, breaking Pine Bluff’s longest streak without homicides
The longest break recorded break between homicides in Pine Bluff is broken.
Little Rock police investigating fatal pedestrian collision
Little Rock police have said they are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision Tuesday night
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
