Golf Digest
Adam Scott says his water time with surf legend Kelly Slater always becomes an 'enlightening' experience
Over the many years that Adam Scott has called Kelly Slater a friend, he’s always walked away from time spent with the surfing icon feeling inspired. Often, it’s had positive effects on his golf game. On Monday at Oahu’s North Shore, ahead of this week's Sony Open in...
KITV.com
Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition...
KITV.com
Eddie Aikau Big wave Invitational canceled Wednesday due to poor wind, surf conditions
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is no longer a go for Wednesday due to unfavorable wind and surf conditions, event organizers said Tuesday morning. “Due to the direction of the swell and the wind conditions for 11/11/23, we care cancelling The Eddie and going to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man and woman for allegedly assaulting two students in the stands during a girl’s high school basketball game. The incident happened Friday night during a game between Kaiser and Farrington high schools. HPD booked 61-year-old Tavete Liulama and 54-year-old Joy Tomas...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
KHON2
Food 2Go — Kanak Attack Tacos
For this Aloha Monday, we’re going to Waialua to check out a Mexican food spot so good that you will get a kanak attack. That’s right, it’s Kanak Attack Tacos!. Joining us with all the details are Samara Freitas and Aline Rivera, managers at Kanak Attack Tacos.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed
Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
Why Community Efforts Aren’t Enough To Save Oahu’s Aging Cemeteries
At Makiki Cemetery, ankle-high weeds completely obscure some headstones. Gravestones are sinking or toppled over at Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City. Feral chicken flocks roam the gravesites at Ket On Society Cemetery in Honolulu. Oahu is home to more than 80 public cemeteries, some dating back to the mid-1800s....
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers propose bill to make gambling, sports betting legal on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii lawmakers proposed a bill to make sports betting and poker legal on Oahu. State Rep. John Mizuno is working to create a standalone sportsbook and card room, making it the first legal betting room in Hawaii.
Violent burglary in Mililani leaves elderly woman hospitalized
Honolulu police said around 10:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, a 32-year-old man broke into a Mililani home. That's when residents saw their neighbor become a victim of a brutal burglary.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state at Iolani Palace, a rare event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace is getting ready for the late Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state there for a public memorial. The last royal family member to lie in state at the palace was more than a hundred years ago. Kawananakoa, a Campbell Estate heiress and considered a princess...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Opening statements begin in brutal North Shore kidnapping, murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opening statements began on Monday in the trial of Stephen Brown for the murder of Telma Boinville, who was found dead in a North Shore home in 2017. The 12-person jury trial started around 10:15 a.m. before First Circuit Court Judge Rowena Somerville. State Prosecutor Scott Bell...
tmpresale.com
The Doobie Brothers at Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell in Honolulu May 5th, 2023 – presale password
TMPresale.com has disclosed the most up-to-date Doobie Brothers presale code 🙂 For a very short time you can get tickets before their public sale. You may not get another opportunity to see The Doobie Brothers’s event in Honolulu, HI so make sure that you use this presale password 🙂
honolulumagazine.com
Roll With It: SW8 Dada’s Sizzling Sisig Truck in Waipahu
Roll With It is a Frolic series about food trucks we’ve seen out and about. We’re tracking them down and trying dishes to bring you the 4-1-1. Tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk, tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk. The familiar sound of a butcher’s knife chopping and swiping ingredients across a cutting board draws me in. Here on Waipahu Depot Street across from Waipahu Festival Marketplace, a line of locals waits in front of a small lunch trailer with mouthwatering photos and signs that say “sisig.” Instantly I know what I’m eating for lunch.
honolulumagazine.com
Gorgeous Mu‘umu‘u Worn at Mu‘u at the Museum 2023
January has been abuzz with talk of Mu‘umu‘u Month. If you’re not familiar with the concept, let me give you a little her-story: A few years back, in 2014, a tiny mu‘umu‘u movement began with one Kaua‘i woman—artist-designer Shannon Hiramoto, who decided to celebrate the beloved, uniquely Hawai‘i dress style by rocking a different mu‘u every day that January. She posted her looks on Instagram with the hashtag #muumuumonth, inspiring countless others to follow suit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
KITV.com
A new self-defense tool used in attempted Oahu break-in could keep criminals at bay
Angela Morales is one of the talented singers of the group Na Leo. After she helped thwart a New Year's Day break-in at her home, she says a self-defense protection tool helped her ward off the would-be thief. Non-lethal self-defense device in Hawaii gains popularity, all to deter criminals. Self-defense...
