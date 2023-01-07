ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

KITV.com

Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition...
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go — Kanak Attack Tacos

For this Aloha Monday, we’re going to Waialua to check out a Mexican food spot so good that you will get a kanak attack. That’s right, it’s Kanak Attack Tacos!. Joining us with all the details are Samara Freitas and Aline Rivera, managers at Kanak Attack Tacos.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed

Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Opening statements begin in brutal North Shore kidnapping, murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opening statements began on Monday in the trial of Stephen Brown for the murder of Telma Boinville, who was found dead in a North Shore home in 2017. The 12-person jury trial started around 10:15 a.m. before First Circuit Court Judge Rowena Somerville. State Prosecutor Scott Bell...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Roll With It: SW8 Dada’s Sizzling Sisig Truck in Waipahu

Roll With It is a Frolic series about food trucks we’ve seen out and about. We’re tracking them down and trying dishes to bring you the 4-1-1. Tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk, tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk. The familiar sound of a butcher’s knife chopping and swiping ingredients across a cutting board draws me in. Here on Waipahu Depot Street across from Waipahu Festival Marketplace, a line of locals waits in front of a small lunch trailer with mouthwatering photos and signs that say “sisig.” Instantly I know what I’m eating for lunch.
WAIPAHU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Gorgeous Mu‘umu‘u Worn at Mu‘u at the Museum 2023

January has been abuzz with talk of Mu‘umu‘u Month. If you’re not familiar with the concept, let me give you a little her-story: A few years back, in 2014, a tiny mu‘umu‘u movement began with one Kaua‘i woman—artist-designer Shannon Hiramoto, who decided to celebrate the beloved, uniquely Hawai‘i dress style by rocking a different mu‘u every day that January. She posted her looks on Instagram with the hashtag #muumuumonth, inspiring countless others to follow suit.
HONOLULU, HI

