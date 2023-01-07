ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

THV11

THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Sharon Ann Jones Henderson, 1948-2023

Sharon Ann Jones Henderson, 74, of Wilmar, passed away, December 31, 2022. Born June 23, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Otto and Velma Jones. Ann accepted Christ at an early age joining Shady Grove AME Church, where she remained a member until moving from the area. Ann’s...
WILMAR, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

John Robert Henry, 1964-2023

John Robert Henry, 58, of Warren, AR passed away on January 5, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1964 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was raised in Warren, Arkansas by his parents, Smead and Joy Henry. He attended Warren Schools and went on to be an electrician after high school. John loved to describe himself as a “Jack of all Trades” and was most proud of being an entrepreneur.
WARREN, AR
24hip-hop.com

Owner Of 4.O.E Records, Phatte400 Shows Off The Music Scene In Arkansas

Hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas we have Phatte400 who represents his record label 4.O.E Records also known as For Our Elevation Records. Not many hear of Arkansas as a place where hiphop music is booming, but Phatte400 is different. By being very talented and diverse, he offers a unique sound and flow. He believes not many stories are told from Arkansas in the industry, and it’s his job to get their music scene heard.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Lori Ann Morgan of Stuttgart

Lori Ann Morgan, 50, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Lori was born Feb. 23, 1972, in Midwest City, Okla. She was a licensed practical nurse at Baptist Health-Stuttgart and attended Stuttgart Harvest Church. Her father, Walter Cox; and two brothers, John Paul Cox, and...
STUTTGART, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Dorothy Sue Sims Wagnon, 1940-2023

Dorothy Sue Sims Wagnon went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was born December 27, 1940 in Marion, Louisiana to Jewell Della Brooks Sims and Robbie A. Sims. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronald Scott Wagnon; father of her children, George Wagnon; sister, Bobbie Sims Derby and brother-in-law, Sam Derby; sister, Billie Sims Clements and brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Clements.
WARREN, AR
actionnews5.com

Southern Paramedic mourns death of crew member, prays for recovery of another

BRINKLEY, Ark. (WMC) - Southern Paramedic Service is mourning the loss of a crew member and hopes for the recovery of another who was injured in an ambulance crash on Tuesday morning. The Southern Paramedic ambulance crashed near Brinkley, Arkansas, killing the Emergency Vehicle Operator Elizabeth Watkins. The crash injured...
BRINKLEY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Mattie Bell Wimbley Orr, 1929-2022

Mattie Bell Wimbley Orr, 93, of Wilmar, passed away December 28, 2022. Born January 13, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Hattie Thomas Wimbley. She grew up in Wilmar, attending school and church. Mattie lived in both Stuttgart, AR and Detroit, MI. with two of her...
WILMAR, AR
CBS 42

Arkansas man killed in fatal shooting

DERMOTT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Lake Village Police were dispatched to a residence on Gibson Circle in Dermott, Ark. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan in the yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. According to authorities, Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. Jordan’s body was transported to the […]
DERMOTT, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Linda Stucks-Taylor, 1948-2023

Linda Stucks-Taylor, age 74 of Warren, AR died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at home. She was born on August 28, 1948 in Warren, AR to the late Willie and Georgia Sutton Gates. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a husband; Edward Stucks, brothers; J.W. Gates and Clifford Gates.
WARREN, AR
THV11

LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ARKANSAS STATE

