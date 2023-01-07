Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Six Jacks on the board as Warren picks up valuable road Conference win at Crossett
CROSSETT, Ark. – Friday night, January 10, 2023 the Warren Lumberjacks picked up a huge road and first Conference 8-4A win of the season defeating the Crossett Eagles 63-51 in front of a boisterous Crossett crowd. After two close losses last week to open Conference play at Monticello and...
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
salineriverchronicle.com
Sharon Ann Jones Henderson, 1948-2023
Sharon Ann Jones Henderson, 74, of Wilmar, passed away, December 31, 2022. Born June 23, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Otto and Velma Jones. Ann accepted Christ at an early age joining Shady Grove AME Church, where she remained a member until moving from the area. Ann’s...
salineriverchronicle.com
John Robert Henry, 1964-2023
John Robert Henry, 58, of Warren, AR passed away on January 5, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1964 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was raised in Warren, Arkansas by his parents, Smead and Joy Henry. He attended Warren Schools and went on to be an electrician after high school. John loved to describe himself as a “Jack of all Trades” and was most proud of being an entrepreneur.
24hip-hop.com
Owner Of 4.O.E Records, Phatte400 Shows Off The Music Scene In Arkansas
Hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas we have Phatte400 who represents his record label 4.O.E Records also known as For Our Elevation Records. Not many hear of Arkansas as a place where hiphop music is booming, but Phatte400 is different. By being very talented and diverse, he offers a unique sound and flow. He believes not many stories are told from Arkansas in the industry, and it’s his job to get their music scene heard.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Lori Ann Morgan of Stuttgart
Lori Ann Morgan, 50, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Lori was born Feb. 23, 1972, in Midwest City, Okla. She was a licensed practical nurse at Baptist Health-Stuttgart and attended Stuttgart Harvest Church. Her father, Walter Cox; and two brothers, John Paul Cox, and...
salineriverchronicle.com
Dorothy Sue Sims Wagnon, 1940-2023
Dorothy Sue Sims Wagnon went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was born December 27, 1940 in Marion, Louisiana to Jewell Della Brooks Sims and Robbie A. Sims. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronald Scott Wagnon; father of her children, George Wagnon; sister, Bobbie Sims Derby and brother-in-law, Sam Derby; sister, Billie Sims Clements and brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Clements.
actionnews5.com
Southern Paramedic mourns death of crew member, prays for recovery of another
BRINKLEY, Ark. (WMC) - Southern Paramedic Service is mourning the loss of a crew member and hopes for the recovery of another who was injured in an ambulance crash on Tuesday morning. The Southern Paramedic ambulance crashed near Brinkley, Arkansas, killing the Emergency Vehicle Operator Elizabeth Watkins. The crash injured...
salineriverchronicle.com
Mattie Bell Wimbley Orr, 1929-2022
Mattie Bell Wimbley Orr, 93, of Wilmar, passed away December 28, 2022. Born January 13, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Hattie Thomas Wimbley. She grew up in Wilmar, attending school and church. Mattie lived in both Stuttgart, AR and Detroit, MI. with two of her...
Parkview grad, Little Rock sailor receives award from Navy
A class of 2019 Parkview grad has received an award from the Navy while serving aboard an amphibious assault ship.
Arkansas man killed in fatal shooting
DERMOTT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Lake Village Police were dispatched to a residence on Gibson Circle in Dermott, Ark. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan in the yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. According to authorities, Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. Jordan’s body was transported to the […]
Father killed, breaking Pine Bluff’s longest streak without homicides
The longest break recorded break between homicides in Pine Bluff is broken.
salineriverchronicle.com
Linda Stucks-Taylor, 1948-2023
Linda Stucks-Taylor, age 74 of Warren, AR died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at home. She was born on August 28, 1948 in Warren, AR to the late Willie and Georgia Sutton Gates. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a husband; Edward Stucks, brothers; J.W. Gates and Clifford Gates.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 10th
No additional obituaries were available for update today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below to view previously posted obituaries.
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
Bridge inspection on Interstate 430 Arkansas River bridge to bring lane closures
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have announced that an inspection of the Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge will require lane closures.
salineriverchronicle.com
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces its 2023 theater season
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is thrilled to announce its line-up for the 2023 theater season. With over 50 years of experience, ASC invites theatergoers far and wide to experience this diverse line-up of shows. With two dynamic, multi-use theaters at...
Little Rock police investigating fatal pedestrian collision
Little Rock police have said they are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision Tuesday night
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
Gov.-elect Sanders: 'I want to be the chief salesperson of Arkansas'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off a series of inaugural events with "Freedom Fest" at The Hall in Little Rock on Saturday. The event marked the beginning of several activities leading into her inauguration, which is scheduled for Jan. 10. Dozens of Arkansans gathered...
