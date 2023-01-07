Jefferson J-Hawks grab first conference win of the season over Harlem

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks played host to the Harlem Huskies Friday night.

Jefferson skated out with the 49-46 win.

That gives the J-Hawks their first conference win of the season. With this loss, Harlem now sits at 4-4 in the NIC-10.

For highlights watch the media player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.