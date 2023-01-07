Jefferson J-Hawks grab first conference win of the season over Harlem
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks played host to the Harlem Huskies Friday night.
Jefferson skated out with the 49-46 win.
That gives the J-Hawks their first conference win of the season. With this loss, Harlem now sits at 4-4 in the NIC-10.
