1 arrested after deadly 2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin
One person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Austin left one person dead on New Year's Day, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
CBS Austin
APD seeks info on vehicle from North Austin hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police are asking for the public's help for any information on a vehicle from a hit-and-run in North Austin that fatally injured a pedestrian. The collision happened Saturday Dec. 31, in 100 block of East Rundberg Lane, just west of the intersection with Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says...
Man dies after shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on I-35 dies from injuries weeks later
AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Central Austin last month died from their injuries weeks later. The collision happened Friday, Dec. 16, in the southbound lanes of the 4000 block of North I-35, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly South Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is still asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in October 2022. Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St.
CBS Austin
APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD reopens 1983 cold case murder
The Round Rock Police Department says it's reopened the investigation into a murder from 39 years ago. Helen Ochoa, 56, was killed and two other wounded back on Oct. 16, 1983, after a shooting at the now demolished Cactus Lounge on North Sheppard Street. Martin Gallegos is wanted for the...
MAP: Where have Austin’s fatal crashes occurred in 2023?
KXAN is keeping track of the number of traffic fatalities in the City of Austin in 2023. An interactive map shows where those crashes have occurred.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
CBS Austin
Hays County Crime Stoppers, Kyle PD searching for armed robbery suspects
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Crime Stoppers and the Kyle Police Department seek the community's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery over the weekend. Authorities say it happened on Sunday, January 8 at the Ross store located at 5086 Kyle Center Drive in Kyle. Police say...
Taylor police find alcohol in vehicles involved in fatal crash
The Taylor Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend.
APD: Woman facing assault charge after hitting car with toddler inside
A woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident earlier this week, according to an affidavit for a warrant for her arrest.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
CBS Austin
One person injured after being hit by car in southeast Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the intersection of E. Oltorf Street and Burton Dr. around 2 a.m. ATCEMS says they took an adult who was struck by a car...
newsradioklbj.com
APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries
The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
CBS Austin
Off-duty firefighter extinguishes fire while attending church service in NW Austin
An off-duty Cedar Park firefighter was attending service at Hill Country Bible Church Sunday morning when a fire broke out. Video shot by CBS Austin showed smoke coming down from the lighting on the ceiling. The incident happened at 12124 North FM 620 around 11:43 a.m. ALSO | Motorcyclist critically...
KVUE
Flatbed truck crashed into Northeast Austin automotive business
A flatbed truck crashed into the SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in the early hours on Tuesday morning. The driver didn't rob the store, but left a mess.
