ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man dies after shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on I-35 dies from injuries weeks later

AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Central Austin last month died from their injuries weeks later. The collision happened Friday, Dec. 16, in the southbound lanes of the 4000 block of North I-35, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock PD reopens 1983 cold case murder

The Round Rock Police Department says it's reopened the investigation into a murder from 39 years ago. Helen Ochoa, 56, was killed and two other wounded back on Oct. 16, 1983, after a shooting at the now demolished Cactus Lounge on North Sheppard Street. Martin Gallegos is wanted for the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

One person injured after being hit by car in southeast Austin

One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the intersection of E. Oltorf Street and Burton Dr. around 2 a.m. ATCEMS says they took an adult who was struck by a car...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy