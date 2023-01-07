ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarthy wins speakership on 15th vote

By The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House early Saturday after the 15th round of voting and a week of turmoil and nonstop negotiations.

McCarthy received 216 votes to 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, with five voting present. The five voting present lowered the threshold for the 218 votes that McCarthy would have needed if everyone voted.

Just a couple hours earlier, McCarthy fell one vote short of becoming the next speaker of the U.S. House in the 14th round of voting.

McCarthy fell short in rounds of voting across several days this week as a small group of conservative Republicans remained steadfast in opposing him, but Saturday morning's final ballot won him the position.

Conservative members in the House laid out conditions for McCarthy ahead of the votes. Those conditions included a promise to vote on a balanced budget, the “Texas Border Plan,” term limits for members of Congress, and the Fair Tax Act, which would create a national sales tax on certain services and property to replace the current income tax, payroll taxes, and estate and gift taxes.

This is just the 15th time in the country's history it’s taken multiple votes to elect a speaker. From 1793 to 1925, from the 3rd to the 68th Congress, there were 14 instances when it took multiple ballots to elect a speaker, the Historian’s office notes. Among them, 13 occurred before the Civil War, “when party divisions were more nebulous.”

“The last time a Speaker election required two or more votes on the floor happened in 1923,” the office states. It also notes that the House “has filled vacancies in the Speakership three times using a resolution.”

Rep. Hageman votes to 'end dangerous expansion of the IRS'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday evening, Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted for fiscal responsibility that would protect hardworking Americans from oppressive IRS audits, according to a news release from her office. In 2022, as part of President Joe Biden and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's so-called Inflation Reduction Act, $80 billion in taxpayer dollars was allocated for the IRS to hire an additional 87,000 agents. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that this additional spending would cause audit rates to "rise for all taxpayers," and a conservative...
Sinema leads U.S. senators in first-hand look at border crisis

(The Center Square) – Independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's bipartisan tour of the southern border concludes today, bringing a delegation of lawmakers to face the epicenter of the nation's immigration crisis. "Today's visit provided a sobering account of the very real challenges the men and women tasked with securing the border, border towns, and migrants experience every day," Sinema said in a news release. Sinema, the chairwoman of the Border...
First bills of the 2023 general session referred to committees

CHEYENNE – The first bills to be considered by Wyoming lawmakers in the 2023 general session were referred to committees Tuesday afternoon. Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, referred 51 pieces of legislation to respective committees, while House Speaker, R-Pinedale, referred 16 bills. This is one of the first steps in the legislative process. A bill is first drafted by the Legislative Service Office for a committee or individual lawmaker,...
Oversight Committee launches investigation into Biden's classified documents, NARA

(The Center Square) – U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has launched an investigation into the classified documents found at a private office used by President Joe Biden after his time as vice president ended years ago. Comer sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration and the White House Counsel's Office demanding answers and pointing out that "NARA instigated a public and unprecedented FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago – former President Trump's home." ...
Pentagon lifts vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – The Department of Defense has officially lifted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. service members. Congress included a provision in their latest military funding bill in December requiring the mandate be lifted. "No individuals currently serving in the Armed Forces shall be separated solely on the basis of their refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination if they sought an accommodation on religious, administrative, or medical grounds,"...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

