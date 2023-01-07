Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
wbrz.com
LSU star gymnast asks fans to 'be respectful' after wild Utah scene
BATON ROUGE - The nation's most recognizable college gymnast is asking fans to take things down a notch and to "be respectful" to others after an overzealous crowd turned out for the season's first competition in Utah. LSU's Olivia Dunne took to social media, hoping to prevent a repeat of...
fox8live.com
LSU continues building their roster numbers through the transfer portal
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU netted 25 players in the early signing period, and is now building depth on the roster through the transfer portal. The Tigers portal additions sway heavy to the defensive side of the ball so far. Cornerback is a big need for the Purple and Gold...
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines
LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Louisiana Wildlife Federation
Ochsner Baton Rouge has added 10 members to its medical staff. Dr. Jeff Redmond is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center. He earned a medical degree from LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Redmond completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida.
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
pelicanpostonline.com
Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting
As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
theadvocate.com
How this Acadiana storyteller landed a spot on NBC's Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday
Olivia Spallino Savoie’s penchant for telling the life stories of ordinary folks landed her a spot on national TV show, which will be aired at 2 p.m. Monday on KATC. “I didn’t realize it would be something of gravity until it was,” Savoie said of her interview on the Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show. But there she was some six weeks ago, sitting in a Hollywood hotel room and chatting in an interview with such TV luminaries as Howie Mandel and Terry Crews.
brproud.com
Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
NOLA.com
Volunteer near you: Opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Faith House of Acadiana provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence....
theadvocate.com
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Baton Rouge General cardiologist discusses heart attack vs. sudden cardiac arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Millions of people saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin absorb a big hit, rise, and collapse again on the field in Cincinnati. The young man was in good health before the hit and has made great progress so far. “Very rare situation, especially a young...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Approves Notice of Intent for Hunting Regs, Hunting Seasons and WMA Rules for 2023-24
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting seasons, 2023-24 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2024 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2023-24 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Thursday (Jan. 5) in Baton Rouge.
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. Studies show a month-long fast from alcohol can improve sleep, reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and reduce liver fat by 40%.
Schools leaders mourn the loss of Sadie Davila
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woodlawn Elementary community is also mourning the loss of 7-year-old Sadie Davila. Educators who knew Sadie tell WAFB she was a bright soul with a big heart. Hearing how Sadie was viciously attacked by a Pitbull on Friday evening, brought them many memories. “From...
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards Appoints Kenneth A. “Andy” Brister to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission
Lake Providence resident Kenneth “Andy” Brister participated in his first meeting as a member of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission at its Jan. 5 gathering in Baton Rouge just days after his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Brister, who describes himself as a “lifelong hunter and...
wbrz.com
College students sleeping in cars to avoid bug-infested apartment; managers of off-campus complex unresponsive
BATON ROUGE - Nadia Andrews and her roommates have been sleeping in their cars for days to avoid their bug-infested apartment. “School starts next week and I’m sleeping in my car. It's embarrassing! It’s my senior year, this is not how I expected to walk into my senior year at all,” Andrews said.
