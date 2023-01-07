ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements

South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Louisiana Wildlife Federation

Ochsner Baton Rouge has added 10 members to its medical staff. Dr. Jeff Redmond is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center. He earned a medical degree from LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Redmond completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting

As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How this Acadiana storyteller landed a spot on NBC's Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday

Olivia Spallino Savoie’s penchant for telling the life stories of ordinary folks landed her a spot on national TV show, which will be aired at 2 p.m. Monday on KATC. “I didn’t realize it would be something of gravity until it was,” Savoie said of her interview on the Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show. But there she was some six weeks ago, sitting in a Hollywood hotel room and chatting in an interview with such TV luminaries as Howie Mandel and Terry Crews.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Volunteer near you: Opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Faith House of Acadiana provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

LWFC Approves Notice of Intent for Hunting Regs, Hunting Seasons and WMA Rules for 2023-24

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting seasons, 2023-24 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2024 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2023-24 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Thursday (Jan. 5) in Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Schools leaders mourn the loss of Sadie Davila

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woodlawn Elementary community is also mourning the loss of 7-year-old Sadie Davila. Educators who knew Sadie tell WAFB she was a bright soul with a big heart. Hearing how Sadie was viciously attacked by a Pitbull on Friday evening, brought them many memories. “From...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy