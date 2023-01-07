ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans lash out at India legend for ‘insulting’ Virat Kohli

2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir was mercilessly trolled for his comments on Virat Kohli after the talismanic India batter broke a slew of records during his century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. After Virat Kohli brought up his 45th ODI hundred, his 73rd...
Virat Kohli’s interview with Suryakumar Yadav leaves fans in awe

An interview of India’s premier batter Virat Kohli conducted by his national teammate Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) is currently wowing fans on social media. “Literally the best Virat Kohli can do to encourage a youngster/junior, it will definitely do a world of good to Suryakumar Yadav in the future. Virat’s communication skills are very good indeed,” an admirer wrote on Twitter.
West Indies legend’s social media post for Virat Kohli wins hearts

West Indies legend Brian Lara’s Instagram story for Virat Kohli before and after the talismanic India batter’s hundred in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati went viral on social media. “I think I will wait to watch this man bat!!” Brian Lara said in his post on the popular photo and video sharing […] The post West Indies legend’s social media post for Virat Kohli wins hearts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
