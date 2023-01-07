West Indies legend Brian Lara’s Instagram story for Virat Kohli before and after the talismanic India batter’s hundred in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati went viral on social media. “I think I will wait to watch this man bat!!” Brian Lara said in his post on the popular photo and video sharing […] The post West Indies legend’s social media post for Virat Kohli wins hearts appeared first on ClutchPoints.

2 HOURS AGO