Morristown, NJ

Jackson leads No. 5 Princeton Day past Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap

Liam Jackson’s two goals and three assists powered Princeton Day, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 victory over Morristown-Beard at Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Brady Logue had a goal and two assists for Princeton Day (5-3-2), which took a 3-0 first period lead. Oliver Hall and Rosh Nissangaratchie each scored a goal and Calvin Fenton made 18 saves.
PRINCETON, NJ
West Morris over Delbarton - Boys basketball recap

Jack Leonard and Nick Rotundo each scored nine points to lead West Morris in a 41-37 win over Delbarton, in Morristown. The Wolfpack (10-1) outscored Delbarton 24-19 in the second half. Lincoln Zimmermann scored 10 points to lead the Green Wave (6-2).
MORRISTOWN, NJ
No. 5 Ramapo over Paramus - Boys basketball recap

Paramus is now 4-6.
PARAMUS, NJ
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Oratory - Boys basketball recap

Khadar Jackson scored a team-high 15 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a narrow victory on the road over Oratory, 58-56. Jack Sponheimer made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Anderson Pollack added nine for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (5-4), which trailed by four at halftime before swinging the momentum with a 23-4 third quarter.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Brick Memorial rolls past Toms River South - Boys basketball recap

Brick Memorial leaned on the scoring of Brian Starrett and Josh Michigan en route to a 61-37 victory over Toms River South in Toms River. Starrett posted a game-high 18 points, while Michigan followed closely behind with 16. Brick Memorial (8-2) built a 10-point lead at halftime but had its best run in the third quarter -- a 23-6 run that extended its lead to 27.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Boys basketball: Smith leads Hillside to victory over Cranford

Delroy Smith led all scorers with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead Hillside to a 54-48 victory over Cranford in Hillside. Earl Morton contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for Hillside (4-5). Chase Teel led Cranford with 18 points, while Nick Amitie had 11 points in the loss.
CRANFORD, NJ
Payne Tech over Bloomfield - Boys basketball recap

Robert Foster’s 18 points, five rebounds and four assists led Payne Tech to a 75-55 victory over Bloomfield in Newark. Isaiah Oliver scored 17 points with four assists for Payne Tech (5-4), which used a 25-14 third quarter to pull away. Gerald Edwell added 14 points and six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
Passaic Tech defeats Bergen Tech - Girls basketball recap

Leilani Pena scored 14 points for Passaic Tech in its 49-32 victory against Bergen Tech in Wayne. Passaic Tech (3-7) led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before taking control and sporting a 13-point lead at halftime. Passaic Tech also rolled in the second half outscoring Bergen Tech 18-14.
PASSAIC, NJ
Secaucus tops Tenafly for sixth straight victory - Wrestling recap

Secaucus won its sixth consecutive dual meet, defeating Tenafly, 45-30, in Secaucus. Cheryl Lang and Santino Leon gave Secaucus (7-2) a quick 12-0 lead with back-to-back first round pins at 106 and 113 pounds respectively. Dean Constantino (132 pounds), Michael Munoz (144) and Daniel Rogers (215) all earned victories by pin fall for Secaucus.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Ferris over McNair - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Fonseca's 16 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds lifted Ferris to a 50-32 victory over McNair in Jersey City. Ramekia Crawford added 15 points and five steals for Ferris (6-3), which took a quick 16-2 first quarter lead. McNair falls to 2-8.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
