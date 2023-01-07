Read full article on original website
Jackson leads No. 5 Princeton Day past Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap
Liam Jackson’s two goals and three assists powered Princeton Day, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 victory over Morristown-Beard at Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Brady Logue had a goal and two assists for Princeton Day (5-3-2), which took a 3-0 first period lead. Oliver Hall and Rosh Nissangaratchie each scored a goal and Calvin Fenton made 18 saves.
Brick Memorial rolls past Toms River South - Boys basketball recap
Brick Memorial leaned on the scoring of Brian Starrett and Josh Michigan en route to a 61-37 victory over Toms River South in Toms River. Starrett posted a game-high 18 points, while Michigan followed closely behind with 16. Brick Memorial (8-2) built a 10-point lead at halftime but had its best run in the third quarter -- a 23-6 run that extended its lead to 27.
No. 5 Ramapo over Paramus - Boys basketball recap
Paramus is now 4-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Khadar Jackson scored a team-high 15 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a narrow victory on the road over Oratory, 58-56. Jack Sponheimer made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Anderson Pollack added nine for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (5-4), which trailed by four at halftime before swinging the momentum with a 23-4 third quarter.
Morris Catholic over Pequannock - Boys basketball recap
Cristian Nicholson’s 22 points and six rebounds helped lead Morris Catholic to a 71-62 victory over Pequannock in Denville. Michelangelo Oberti had 11 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Morris Catholic (6-3), which trailed 33-32 at halftime. Jermaine James scored 18 points, Davide Rossini had 12 and Michele Pesenti added six to go with seven rebounds and five assists.
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
No. 10 Seton Hall Prep pulls away past Newark East Side - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter as Seton Hall Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark East Side, 68-49, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Shawn Lyght and Isaiah Shoyombo added five points apiece in a 23-9 third...
Mount Olive edges out Roxbury - Girls basketball recap
Julia Klatt scored 17 points to lead Mount Olive as it defeated Roxbury 41-39 in Flanders. Mount Olive (4-4) trailed 25-18 at the half, but came out strong in the second half and outscored Roxbury 23-14 to get the two-point win. Bella Cefola also had 11 points. Abbie Rattay led...
Ferris over McNair - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Fonseca’s 16 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds lifted Ferris to a 50-32 victory over McNair in Jersey City. Ramekia Crawford added 15 points and five steals for Ferris (6-3), which took a quick 16-2 first quarter lead. McNair falls to 2-8. The N.J. High School...
Notre Dame over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Chris Vlahos scored 19 points to lead Notre Dame in a 35-32 win over Hopewell Valley in Lawrence. Notre Dame (7-4) outscored Hopewell Valley 30-12 in the second half. Kevin Ellis scored 16 points for Hopewell Valley (4-5). The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
North Plainfield over New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Patrick Adams scored 15 points for North Plainfield in a 61-52 victory over New Brunswick in New Brunswick. Joshua Strong had 14 points and Nfii Bannavti added 13 for North Plainfield (4-4), which used an 18-8 second quarter to pull away. Victor Adeyeri scored 19 points for New Brunswick (2-8)....
Secaucus tops Tenafly for sixth straight victory - Wrestling recap
Secaucus won its sixth consecutive dual meet, defeating Tenafly, 45-30, in Secaucus. Cheryl Lang and Santino Leon gave Secaucus (7-2) a quick 12-0 lead with back-to-back first round pins at 106 and 113 pounds respectively. Dean Constantino (132 pounds), Michael Munoz (144) and Daniel Rogers (215) all earned victories by pin fall for Secaucus.
Ross leads Donovan Catholic past Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Ross posted a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the way for Donovan Catholic as it defeated Jackson Liberty 53-41 in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (3-5) held an early 15-7 lead after the first quarter and led Jackson Liberty 31-24 at the half. It outscored Jackson Liberty 22-17 in the second half.
Girls Basketball: Results, photos, featured coverage & links for Wednesday, Jan. 11
Willingboro (7-3) at Camden Academy Charter (2-5), 4pm. Northern Burlington (0-8) at Burlington Township (3-5), 5:15pm. Trenton Catholic (2-4) at Holy Cross Prep (5-3), 5:15pm. Lower Cape May (4-4) at St. Joseph (Hamm.) (2-2), 4pm. Southern (1-8) at Cedar Creek (5-4), 5:15pm. Absegami (6-4) at Middle Township (9-3), 5:30pm. Wildwood...
Passaic Tech defeats Bergen Tech - Girls basketball recap
Leilani Pena scored 14 points for Passaic Tech in its 49-32 victory against Bergen Tech in Wayne. Passaic Tech (3-7) led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before taking control and sporting a 13-point lead at halftime. Passaic Tech also rolled in the second half outscoring Bergen Tech 18-14.
Robinson's 31 leads Montclair Immaculate past Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
TJ Robinson led Montclair Immaculate with 31 points, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter, as it defeated Newark Central 72-63 in Newark. Montclair Immaculate (6-4) trailed 52-50 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Newark Central 22-11 in the fourth to get the win. Amir Dunlap and Jaren...
Union Catholic downs Gov. Livingston for Dyer’s 200th win - Girls basketball recap
Freshman Kayla Duncan’s layup with five seconds left was the difference as Union Catholic defeated Gov. Livingston, 40-38, in Scotch Plains, giving head coach Jacquelyn Dyer her 200th career win. Dyer, a 2001 graduate of Union Catholic, is in her first season as the school’s head coach after serving...
No. 2 Bergen Catholic survives scare from No. 9 Paramus Catholic in final bout
A match that began with five missing starters for Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and two injury defaults for No. 9 Paramus Catholic turned out to be one of the best we may see all year. The injuries and absences you could say canceled each other...
Payne Tech over Bloomfield - Boys basketball recap
Robert Foster’s 18 points, five rebounds and four assists led Payne Tech to a 75-55 victory over Bloomfield in Newark. Isaiah Oliver scored 17 points with four assists for Payne Tech (5-4), which used a 25-14 third quarter to pull away. Gerald Edwell added 14 points and six rebounds.
Ranking Devils’ 9 most memorable moments of 2022-23 season at halfway point
The Devils are officially halfway through the 2022-23 season. New Jersey’s first 41 games were packed with dramatic storylines – they went from league laughingstocks in the first two games to the sixth best team in the NHL (points wise) – but, to the relief of every Devils fan, they finally look primed for a playoff run thanks to their historic start.
