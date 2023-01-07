Read full article on original website
Ferris over McNair - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Fonseca’s 16 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds lifted Ferris to a 50-32 victory over McNair in Jersey City. Ramekia Crawford added 15 points and five steals for Ferris (6-3), which took a quick 16-2 first quarter lead. McNair falls to 2-8. The N.J. High School...
Morris Catholic over Pequannock - Boys basketball recap
Cristian Nicholson’s 22 points and six rebounds helped lead Morris Catholic to a 71-62 victory over Pequannock in Denville. Michelangelo Oberti had 11 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Morris Catholic (6-3), which trailed 33-32 at halftime. Jermaine James scored 18 points, Davide Rossini had 12 and Michele Pesenti added six to go with seven rebounds and five assists.
Robinson's 31 leads Montclair Immaculate past Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
TJ Robinson led Montclair Immaculate with 31 points, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter, as it defeated Newark Central 72-63 in Newark. Montclair Immaculate (6-4) trailed 52-50 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Newark Central 22-11 in the fourth to get the win. Amir Dunlap and Jaren...
No. 10 Seton Hall Prep pulls away past Newark East Side - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter as Seton Hall Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark East Side, 68-49, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Shawn Lyght and Isaiah Shoyombo added five points apiece in a 23-9 third...
Phillipsburg defeats North Hunterdon in OT - Girls basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Keya Gulati scored 17 points to lead Phillipsburg past North Hunterdon 56-49 in overtime in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (6-2) trailed 38-31 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring North Hunterdon 15-4 to force OT tied at 46. Phillipsburg continued its momentum in the extra period as it outscored North Hunterdon 10-3.
Ross leads Donovan Catholic past Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Ross posted a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the way for Donovan Catholic as it defeated Jackson Liberty 53-41 in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (3-5) held an early 15-7 lead after the first quarter and led Jackson Liberty 31-24 at the half. It outscored Jackson Liberty 22-17 in the second half.
No. 5 Ramapo over Paramus - Boys basketball recap
Paramus is now 4-6.
Payne Tech over Bloomfield - Boys basketball recap
Robert Foster’s 18 points, five rebounds and four assists led Payne Tech to a 75-55 victory over Bloomfield in Newark. Isaiah Oliver scored 17 points with four assists for Payne Tech (5-4), which used a 25-14 third quarter to pull away. Gerald Edwell added 14 points and six rebounds.
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
North Plainfield over New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Patrick Adams scored 15 points for North Plainfield in a 61-52 victory over New Brunswick in New Brunswick. Joshua Strong had 14 points and Nfii Bannavti added 13 for North Plainfield (4-4), which used an 18-8 second quarter to pull away. Victor Adeyeri scored 19 points for New Brunswick (2-8)....
Jackson leads No. 5 Princeton Day past Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap
Liam Jackson’s two goals and three assists powered Princeton Day, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 victory over Morristown-Beard at Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Brady Logue had a goal and two assists for Princeton Day (5-3-2), which took a 3-0 first period lead. Oliver Hall and Rosh Nissangaratchie each scored a goal and Calvin Fenton made 18 saves.
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the HCIAL through Jan. 10
The 2022-23 season has almost hit the one-month mark. The season continues to roll along as teams are in the heart of the conference and division schedules. The next few weeks will be busy as county tournaments will start soon. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points,...
Secaucus tops Tenafly for sixth straight victory - Wrestling recap
Secaucus won its sixth consecutive dual meet, defeating Tenafly, 45-30, in Secaucus. Cheryl Lang and Santino Leon gave Secaucus (7-2) a quick 12-0 lead with back-to-back first round pins at 106 and 113 pounds respectively. Dean Constantino (132 pounds), Michael Munoz (144) and Daniel Rogers (215) all earned victories by pin fall for Secaucus.
Girls Basketball: Results, photos, featured coverage & links for Wednesday, Jan. 11
Willingboro (7-3) at Camden Academy Charter (2-5), 4pm. Northern Burlington (0-8) at Burlington Township (3-5), 5:15pm. Trenton Catholic (2-4) at Holy Cross Prep (5-3), 5:15pm. Lower Cape May (4-4) at St. Joseph (Hamm.) (2-2), 4pm. Southern (1-8) at Cedar Creek (5-4), 5:15pm. Absegami (6-4) at Middle Township (9-3), 5:30pm. Wildwood...
Riley Ahrens reaches 1,000-point milestone as Delran tops Trenton Catholic
Delran celebrated two big milestones on Monday night. The first was senior Riley Ahrens scored her 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter, and the second was that the Bears defeated Trenton Catholic in a Burlington County Scholastic League Liberty Division matchup. It was the first time that Delran defeated...
No. 2 Bergen Catholic survives scare from No. 9 Paramus Catholic in final bout
A match that began with five missing starters for Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and two injury defaults for No. 9 Paramus Catholic turned out to be one of the best we may see all year. The injuries and absences you could say canceled each other...
Boys Ice Hockey: Statewide stat leaders for January 11
(NOTE: These stats are from information reported by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if stats are incorrect, please ask your coaches to log onto njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played and reported through Jan. 10.)
Rutgers wrestling notebook: Jackson Turley strengthening up for Big Ten schedule
Jackson Turley, Rutgers’ starter at 174 pounds, is getting back to form at the right time. With the start of the Big Ten dual-meet season starting Friday, Turley recently logged his first full week. “With classes, injuries and everything going on, I haven’t had a full seven days until...
Ranking Devils’ 9 most memorable moments of 2022-23 season at halfway point
The Devils are officially halfway through the 2022-23 season. New Jersey’s first 41 games were packed with dramatic storylines – they went from league laughingstocks in the first two games to the sixth best team in the NHL (points wise) – but, to the relief of every Devils fan, they finally look primed for a playoff run thanks to their historic start.
HS basketball coach charged with walking in on girls in locker room, sending inappropriate texts
A girls basketball coach at Memorial High School in West New York has been charged with walking in on girls in the locker room and sending inappropriate text messages to three students, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A preliminary investigation found Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, entered...
