5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari tries to explain loss to South Carolina, sends message to fans
John Calipari lamented Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, which snapped a 28-game winning streak in Rupp Arena. South Carolina won 71-68 after it came in as a 19.5-point underdog, and had lost 85-42 at home to Tennessee on Saturday. “I imagine our fans are mad, I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
Oscar Tshiebwe calls out teammates lack of fight
LEXINGTON - After the Kentucky Wildcats hit rock bottom with a Quad 4 loss at home to South Carolina Tuesday, defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe did not hold back voicing his frustrations. "This was probably the worst loss in the history of Kentucky, in my opinion,"...
Thompson announces top six schools
South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
Johnson's stellar night leads Gamecocks to victory
South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 26 points in his team’s 71-68 win over Kentucky which resulted in the program’s third ever win in Rupp Arena. Against the Wildcats, Johnson would shoot 9-of-16 from the floor which included 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. Not only did the Gamecocks’ guard lead the team in scoring, he also pulled six rebounds and six assists which were both team highs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Antwane Wells, standout South Carolina WR, announces 2023 plans
Antwane Wells provided Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks with some huge news for the 2023 season. “Juice” announced his decision to return to the program for his senior season, posting a highlight real ending with “Juice is back.”. Wells is an elite playmaker with track speed and...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
Jaron Willis Announces Transfer Decision
Linebacker Jaron Willis has announced that he will transfer to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Elijah Caldwell Has Tools To Be A Dangerous All-Around Receiver
In-state prospect and South Carolina football target Elijah Caldwell has the skill set to create explosive plays at the collegiate level in diverse ways.
Kam Pringle Announces Commitment Date
Longtime South Carolina football offensive line target Kam Pringle has announced when he'll be making his college decision.
vucommodores.com
Headed to Knoxville
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greystone Arranges $27.1M Financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greystone has arranged $27.1 million in financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia, a seniors housing community in Columbia. The regional bank loan for the 120-unit independent living and assisted living community was executed as a floating-rate financing carrying a five-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan featured three years of interest-only payments and a mid-200 basis point loan spread.
USC Gamecock
Speaker of the student senate Noah Glasgow to step down
Speaker of the USC student senate Noah Glasgow is resigning effective Jan. 18 to pursue an internship with the U.S. Department of State. The position will be filled by current Speaker pro tempore of the student senate Natalie Trimble. "I'm not leaving this organization with many regrets, actually with any...
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is CDL Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers of commercial vehicles, and those folks who want to be able to drive a commercial vehicle, should be aware the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) -- with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association -- is hosting CDL Day Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
AOL Corp
Columbia attorney Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered for generosity, calm at funeral
Brian DeQuincy Newman was a big man. It was one of the first things someone would notice about the young attorney. “We always made him stand in the back (of photos) because he was a whole head taller than everybody else,” remembered former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. But despite...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
USC Gamecock
Theta Delta Chi fraternity suspended, 4 other fraternities placed on conduct probation
After investigations into organizational conduct violations, USC suspended the Theta Delta Chi fraternity chapter for hazing violations on Nov. 4, 2022, until at least Nov. 4, 2026. Four other fraternities — Phi Delta Theta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Order and Phi Kappa Sigma — were placed under conduct probation...
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
247Sports
