ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oscar Tshiebwe calls out teammates lack of fight

LEXINGTON - After the Kentucky Wildcats hit rock bottom with a Quad 4 loss at home to South Carolina Tuesday, defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe did not hold back voicing his frustrations. "This was probably the worst loss in the history of Kentucky, in my opinion,"...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Thompson announces top six schools

South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Johnson's stellar night leads Gamecocks to victory

South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 26 points in his team’s 71-68 win over Kentucky which resulted in the program’s third ever win in Rupp Arena. Against the Wildcats, Johnson would shoot 9-of-16 from the floor which included 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. Not only did the Gamecocks’ guard lead the team in scoring, he also pulled six rebounds and six assists which were both team highs.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Antwane Wells, standout South Carolina WR, announces 2023 plans

Antwane Wells provided Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks with some huge news for the 2023 season. “Juice” announced his decision to return to the program for his senior season, posting a highlight real ending with “Juice is back.”. Wells is an elite playmaker with track speed and...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program

On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Headed to Knoxville

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Greystone Arranges $27.1M Financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greystone has arranged $27.1 million in financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia, a seniors housing community in Columbia. The regional bank loan for the 120-unit independent living and assisted living community was executed as a floating-rate financing carrying a five-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan featured three years of interest-only payments and a mid-200 basis point loan spread.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Speaker of the student senate Noah Glasgow to step down

Speaker of the USC student senate Noah Glasgow is resigning effective Jan. 18 to pursue an internship with the U.S. Department of State. The position will be filled by current Speaker pro tempore of the student senate Natalie Trimble. "I'm not leaving this organization with many regrets, actually with any...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy