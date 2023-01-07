South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 26 points in his team’s 71-68 win over Kentucky which resulted in the program’s third ever win in Rupp Arena. Against the Wildcats, Johnson would shoot 9-of-16 from the floor which included 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. Not only did the Gamecocks’ guard lead the team in scoring, he also pulled six rebounds and six assists which were both team highs.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO