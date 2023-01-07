ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Johnson's stellar night leads Gamecocks to victory

South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 26 points in his team’s 71-68 win over Kentucky which resulted in the program’s third ever win in Rupp Arena. Against the Wildcats, Johnson would shoot 9-of-16 from the floor which included 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. Not only did the Gamecocks’ guard lead the team in scoring, he also pulled six rebounds and six assists which were both team highs.
LEXINGTON, KY
By The Numbers: South Carolina 71, Kentucky 68

Kentucky's 71-68 loss to South Carolina at Rupp Arena Tuesday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – The loss ended UK’s 28-game home win streak (last game of 2021 season, 18-0 in 2021-22, and 9-0 this season). It is the fifth-longest streak in Rupp history and was the second-longest active win streak in the nation.
LEXINGTON, KY
Thompson announces top six schools

South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
COLUMBIA, SC
Pringle sets decision date

Kam Pringle, one of the top South Carolina Gamecocks football recruits for the 2024 cycle, will announce a commitment later this month. Pringle is set to have a ceremony at the Woodland High School gymnasium on Sunday, Jan. 22. Last week, he announced a top six that included South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, N.C. State and Clemson. His decision date was announced early Monday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
Banks settles in at South Carolina

Defensive back Kajuan Banks has settled in at South Carolina. It took some time for the freshman, who joined the program last summer, but he had a role on the team in 2022 and he will have the opportunity to expand that role in 2023. There were 25 players on...
COLUMBIA, SC
