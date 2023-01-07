Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
Related
Rucker: Vandy's tougher when it plays Tennessee. Any win is a good win.
When covering Tennessee is the job, you should spend a majority of your time discussing Tennessee — things the Vols do, things done to the Vols, orange the color, orange the fruit, Peyton Manning, Ernie and Bernie, Todd Helton, Dolly Parton, Davy Crockett, things of that nature. For some...
Johnson's stellar night leads Gamecocks to victory
South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 26 points in his team’s 71-68 win over Kentucky which resulted in the program’s third ever win in Rupp Arena. Against the Wildcats, Johnson would shoot 9-of-16 from the floor which included 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. Not only did the Gamecocks’ guard lead the team in scoring, he also pulled six rebounds and six assists which were both team highs.
By The Numbers: South Carolina 71, Kentucky 68
Kentucky's 71-68 loss to South Carolina at Rupp Arena Tuesday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – The loss ended UK’s 28-game home win streak (last game of 2021 season, 18-0 in 2021-22, and 9-0 this season). It is the fifth-longest streak in Rupp history and was the second-longest active win streak in the nation.
Thompson announces top six schools
South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
Q&A: John Calipari sorts out 71-68 loss to lowly South Carolina
Everything Kentucky coach John Calipari had to say after his team's 71-68 loss to South Carolina at Rupp Arena Tuesday night:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Opening statement ... Offensively we looked better. But, you know — and in the...
Pringle sets decision date
Kam Pringle, one of the top South Carolina Gamecocks football recruits for the 2024 cycle, will announce a commitment later this month. Pringle is set to have a ceremony at the Woodland High School gymnasium on Sunday, Jan. 22. Last week, he announced a top six that included South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, N.C. State and Clemson. His decision date was announced early Monday afternoon.
Rattler's return sets up intriguing QB matchups in 2023
Take a look at the 2023 South Carolina football schedule and pick out the opponents with an advantage at quarterback.
Banks settles in at South Carolina
Defensive back Kajuan Banks has settled in at South Carolina. It took some time for the freshman, who joined the program last summer, but he had a role on the team in 2022 and he will have the opportunity to expand that role in 2023. There were 25 players on...
Way-too-early 2023 prediction: Tennessee will be a disappointment
247Sports' Brad Crawford discusses the loss of talent Tennessee is suffering and how that will impact them next year.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0