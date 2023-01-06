ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
963kklz.com

Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy

Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
33andfree

The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas

Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
963kklz.com

Area In Las Vegas Deemed ‘Too Dangerous’ For Local Business

If you don’t spend a lot of time in the Downtown Las Vegas area, you might be under the impression it’s gotten better than in past years. Locals are always hearing about the efforts to refresh and revitalize the area. Sounds like it’s a different story for those who are there every day.
luxury-houses.net

Villa Luz in Henderson, Nevada Comes with Chic Features and Breathtaking Strip Views on The Market for $4.45 Million

1513 Villa Rica Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1513 Villa Rica Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a chic home in the Estates in Seven Hills with resort amenities including indoor-outdoor bar, movie theater, smart home, entertainers kitchen, bar seating, chic mirrored backsplash and more. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1513 Villa Rica Drive, please contact Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
newtolasvegas.com

Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing

On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $6.4M jackpot at Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend. According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Zanot from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401. According to Caesars Entertainment, Zanot had been playing Pai Gow...
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
Creative Bloq

CES 2023 is over, and it was the weirdest one yet

Held every January, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas offers a global platform for tech and design giants to launch their latest products. It's a great opportunity to take the temperature of the industry, and see which way the wind is blowing. And for 2023, the short version is: well, it's all gone a bit weird.
963kklz.com

Adopt A Kitten In Las Vegas, Get A Free Airline Flight

Frontier Airlines has announced they’re offering free vouchers in exchange for the adoption of a kitten. One of three very special kittens, to be exact. Their names are Delta, Spirit and, of course, Frontier. The announcement was made on Frontier’s Twitter page. This is so sweet! Thank you for the honor, @animalfndlv! We’d love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier.”
