It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Milwaukee Bucks will do something in the next few weeks leading up to the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What exactly they will do is the big question. Everyone has their own differing opinions on what the Bucks should do and who they should trade for. At the moment, the likeliest targets for the Bucks appear to be Jae Crowder or Bojan Bogdanovic. However, that has not stopped some fans, including Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, from speculating about who else the team could go after.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO