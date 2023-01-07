Read full article on original website
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
CBS Sports
What's going wrong for the Bucks? Three reasons why struggling Milwaukee has lost its way
MILWAUKEE -- When the Milwaukee Bucks begin their four-game road trip by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, they'll do so as a team desperate to regain its identity. Once 9-0 and off to the best start in franchise history, the Bucks are...
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee
One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Bleacher Report predicts the Milwaukee Bucks will trade for Kyle Kuzma
It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Milwaukee Bucks will do something in the next few weeks leading up to the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What exactly they will do is the big question. Everyone has their own differing opinions on what the Bucks should do and who they should trade for. At the moment, the likeliest targets for the Bucks appear to be Jae Crowder or Bojan Bogdanovic. However, that has not stopped some fans, including Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, from speculating about who else the team could go after.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Yardbarker
Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
Lakers' LeBron James, Cavs' Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Lakers forward LeBron James and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Interestingly, both players only appeared in three of their teams’ four games, though they were both undefeated when they played. James won for the Western Conference, while Mitchell was the East’s winner.
Tyrese Haliburton puts the NBA on notice with strong Pacers take
One of the biggest surprises in the NBA in 2022-23 has been the Indiana Pacers. Led by Tyrese Haliburton and rookie phenom Bennedict Mathurin, this team is turning heads, currently sitting in sixth place in the East with a 23-18 record. Haliburton recently sat down with Woj and issued a...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Being Punished Outside The Paint
The Milwaukee Bucks, led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are currently 25-14 and clearly in the running to make the NBA Finals again. They are the third-best team in the East right now, behind just the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, but they could easily surge past both teams, especially if Antetokounmpo remains driven and powerful.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee has surged to a 26-14 record, third […] The post NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo And Jrue Holiday Think Brook Lopez Is The Defensive Player Of The Year
You usually do not see players have arguably the best season of their career in their mid-30s, especially when they've been an All-Star in the past, but Brook Lopez seems to be pulling it off. The veteran big man has anchored one of the best defensive units in the NBA with his 2.6 BPG being tied with Nic Claxton for the best mark in the league.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s honest outlook on ‘adding another piece’ amid Miami trade rumors
The Miami Heat have not been a very good team this season. They’re far from the worst team in the East, but it’s also true that they have failed to live up to the expectations many had of them before the start of the season — at least not yet.
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him
LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
