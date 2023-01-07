ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Bleacher Report predicts the Milwaukee Bucks will trade for Kyle Kuzma

It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Milwaukee Bucks will do something in the next few weeks leading up to the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What exactly they will do is the big question. Everyone has their own differing opinions on what the Bucks should do and who they should trade for. At the moment, the likeliest targets for the Bucks appear to be Jae Crowder or Bojan Bogdanovic. However, that has not stopped some fans, including Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, from speculating about who else the team could go after.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?

Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Being Punished Outside The Paint

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are currently 25-14 and clearly in the running to make the NBA Finals again. They are the third-best team in the East right now, behind just the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, but they could easily surge past both teams, especially if Antetokounmpo remains driven and powerful.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee has surged to a 26-14 record, third […] The post NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him

LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy