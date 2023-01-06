ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 2

Jereme
3d ago

So they have nothing more important to do than to make the breaded pork tenderloin the official state sandwich? Get real! Work on things like amendment to the State Constitution that allows referendum voting or pass laws on marijuana legalization even if it is just for medical reasons! They have so many other things way more important than this and they wonder why the people are losing confidence in them and that they are only running to line their pockets and pass more laws to control us!

Reply
4
Related
wrtv.com

Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending

(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a news release. The agenda includes implementation of the governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations, including a budget request for...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Gov. Holcomb pushes for education, public health …. In his seventh State of the State address, Gov. Eric Holcomb pushed lawmakers to approve...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
Yahoo!

Holcomb announces $29.5M for 62-mile Monon South Trail in Southern Indiana

During his State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would award $29.5 million to construct a 62.3-mile rail trail called the Monon South Trail, which when completed, would be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. "Indiana is continuing...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Teshka: Indiana preparing for potential changes to marijuana laws

On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Dept. of Revenue announces tax changes

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Revenue is making several tax changes for individuals for the 2023 tax filing season. The amendments include rate changes for the earned income credit, adoption credits, and a new form for Hoosiers with more than one wage statement. Additionally, the...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Update: state recovered $34,000 in laptops lost to contractors in vaccine hotline disarray

This story has been updated with new information. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration lost dozens of laptops, worth thousands in the chaos of setting up and winding down a statewide vaccination hotline during the height of the pandemic — but says it’s recovered all but two. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration lost nearly […] The post Update: state recovered $34,000 in laptops lost to contractors in vaccine hotline disarray appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Solar opinion undermines growing industry

By Ben Inskeep, program director for Citizens Action Coalition, and Zach Schalk, Indiana program director for Solar United Neighbors Drive around Indiana and you’ll probably notice more and more homes and businesses powered by solar energy. This saves consumers money and creates a less expensive and more reliable grid for all Hoosiers. But a recent opinion issued […] The post Solar opinion undermines growing industry appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana ranks 43rd among least educated states

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in history, mathematics achievement scores that measure fourth and eighth graders in the United States dropped - from 241 in 2020 to 236 in 2022 in the younger group, and from 282 to 274 among older students. As new research rolls in, the stark realities of the effects of COVID-19 on educational attainment are setting in.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Cannabis advocates gather at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple speakers gathered for a press conference and rally for responsible cannabis reform. The press conference was late Monday morning at the Indiana Statehouse. A rally followed. According to a news release, the event was a chance for Hoosiers who support responsible cannabis reform to engage...
INDIANA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System

This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy