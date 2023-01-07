Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Fredo Bang Celebrates Fatherhood With “Lullaby”
Fredo Bang had the internet talking after he announced that he welcomed a newborn into the world. Now, he shared a new single to commemorate the milestone in his life. This afternoon, the rapper unveiled his latest single, “Lullaby” while fans reel in from the announcement of his newborn child. The cover art of the single shows Fredo Bang holding his baby close in front of a Christmas tree. In the song, the rapper dives into his melodic strengths while showcasing his vulnerability. It’s another strong effort from Fredo Bang, who shared his album, UNLV in October.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloë Bailey Discusses Her Upcoming Album
Chloë Bailey says that she’s learning to trust her gut when it comes to her new album. Chloë Bailey recently sat down with Complex to discuss her upcoming album in an interview published on Monday. The project will be her official debut solo studio album. As for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Song, “The Color Violet” Enters Billboard Hot 100
The Canadian artist was convicted in the Megan Thee Stallion trial just a few weeks ago. Tory Lanez is one of the most controversial artists in the world right now. On December 23, he was found guilty for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. However, it seems...
hotnewhiphop.com
SZA Drops “Kill Bill” Music Video
SZA’s “Kill Bill” music video also stars Vivica A. Fox from the Quentin Tarantino 2004 film. Since her second studio album SOS dropped last month, fans have made SZA’s “Kill Bill” a standout song on the 23-track project. On Tuesday night, the Grammy-winning singer gifted her fans with visuals for the song, which offers a nod to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill series.
hotnewhiphop.com
Hit-Boy Teases Offset Collaboration Dropping This Week
Hit-Boy says that he’s dropping a collaboration with Offset later this week. Hit-Boy hinted at having a song with Offset dropping later this week in a post on Instagram. Sharing a pair of photos of the two together, Hit-Boy simply wrote the date January 13, 2023. When released, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
thesource.com
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump
Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Comments / 0