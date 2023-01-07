ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Salernitana are keen on bringing Tottenham youngster Pape Matar Sarr to Serie A on loan

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Salernitana are interested on bringing Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr to Serie A on loan.

The 20-year-old, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal last February, is yet to establish himself in a Spurs shirt, and despite recently being given a run out by Antonio Conte , he has had very few minutes since arriving.

Spurs completed the £14.5m signing of Sarr from Metz in the 2021 summer window but the midfielder was loaned back to France for the rest of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoKOD_0k6YbVNi00

He has made just two appearances - albeit impressive ones - under Conte since returning, which both came in the last week as substitutes against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

While the midfielder has established himself as a Senagalese international, he has played just 34 minutes for Spurs - which came mainly due to Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma being unavailable.

Sarr will be hoping he is gifted more minutes as Spurs host Portsmouth in the FA Cup 3rd Round on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini - who stepped in for Conte after the death of his former Juventus team-mate Gianluca Vialli - hailed Sarr a 'great player with many possibilities'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yK3eC_0k6YbVNi00

'He's a very young player. It's the first time he came to England. He has one year experience in Ligue 1 in France,' he said.

'About his skill, he can do everything because he's a great player with many possibilities. He's a midfielder who can play in many positions. He's a talented player.

'I spoke at my last press conference about the way you have to wait with young players. If you use young players at the wrong time, you can make a mistake. But with Pape, Antonio decided at this moment that Pape is ready and he improved a lot in training.

'We worked a lot on body position and many skills he has to improve. He showed a desire to improve and this is very important for us. If you work with a player and they show this desire it's easier. With Pape it is easy.

'He has to continue to work because we have a hierarchy, so he has to respect this and we have to respect the players. He has the possibility now and he has to show his desire and his quality.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
The Independent

Transfer rumours: Arsenal consider Eden Hazard as Mudryk alternative and West Ham target striker

What the papers sayEden Hazard has been linked with a return to the Premier League after an underwhelming stay with Real Madrid. The Belgium playmaker has failed in Spain to recreate the form that saw him score 110 times for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, with just seven goals in his last three-and-a-half years with Los Blancos. The Express cites Media Foot Mercato as reporting Arsenal will look to sign the 32-year-old if they fail to pick up Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk – who is himself being courted by the Blues – while Newcastle are also understood to be...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr forward will make debut on 22 January

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Al Nassr debut on 22 January against Ettifaq, confirmed manager Rudi Garcia. The Portugal forward was unveiled by the Saudi club last week but is suspended after knocking a phone out of a fan's hand following Manchester United's defeat by Everton in April. The 37-year-old...
Yardbarker

Report – Premier League ace set to turn down Juventus

Wilfried Zaha could find a new home at the end of this season when his Crystal Palace contract expires and several clubs have been linked with a move for the Ivorian winger. Zaha has been an accomplished attacker in the Premier League for Palace and might want to join a new club.
kalkinemedia.com

Verona end long winless run against Vialli's hometown team Cremonese

Darko Lazovic brought Verona their first win since September on Monday with his first-half brace in a 2-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Cremonese. Verona snapped a 10-match losing streak with last Wednesday's draw at Torino and finally secured three points against a Cremonese team who are still winless after 17 games of their first top-flight campaign since 1996.
The Independent

Graham Potter hints at more January business after Joao Felix transfer

Graham Potter said there was time for Chelsea to do more business in the January transfer window after they confirmed the signing of Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.The Portugal international became Chelsea’s third signing of the window on Wednesday with the club reportedly paying £9million for the six-month deal, but the manager acknowledged there could still be more players through the door if the right deals could be done.The Premier League club were waiting to hear whether the 23-year-old was registered in time to feature against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday, as they look to cut...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

720K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy