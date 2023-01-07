Salernitana are keen on bringing Tottenham youngster Pape Matar Sarr to Serie A on loan

Salernitana are interested on bringing Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr to Serie A on loan.

The 20-year-old, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal last February, is yet to establish himself in a Spurs shirt, and despite recently being given a run out by Antonio Conte , he has had very few minutes since arriving.

Spurs completed the £14.5m signing of Sarr from Metz in the 2021 summer window but the midfielder was loaned back to France for the rest of the season.

He has made just two appearances - albeit impressive ones - under Conte since returning, which both came in the last week as substitutes against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

While the midfielder has established himself as a Senagalese international, he has played just 34 minutes for Spurs - which came mainly due to Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma being unavailable.

Sarr will be hoping he is gifted more minutes as Spurs host Portsmouth in the FA Cup 3rd Round on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini - who stepped in for Conte after the death of his former Juventus team-mate Gianluca Vialli - hailed Sarr a 'great player with many possibilities'.

'He's a very young player. It's the first time he came to England. He has one year experience in Ligue 1 in France,' he said.

'About his skill, he can do everything because he's a great player with many possibilities. He's a midfielder who can play in many positions. He's a talented player.

'I spoke at my last press conference about the way you have to wait with young players. If you use young players at the wrong time, you can make a mistake. But with Pape, Antonio decided at this moment that Pape is ready and he improved a lot in training.

'We worked a lot on body position and many skills he has to improve. He showed a desire to improve and this is very important for us. If you work with a player and they show this desire it's easier. With Pape it is easy.

'He has to continue to work because we have a hierarchy, so he has to respect this and we have to respect the players. He has the possibility now and he has to show his desire and his quality.'