A&E's proclivity for reality television about more mundane professions saw the creation of its biggest show, "Storage Wars." It revolved around shedding light on the lost art of auctioneering. The show followed professional buyers as they traveled to storage facilities in California, where lockers filled with abandoned items were up for grabs. The competitive nature of "Storage Wars" made for great television as the show went on to become a massive hit. From its debut in 2010, the show went on to draw 5.1 million viewers for its second season premiere. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this solidified their spot as the most successful season premiere on A&E.
"Love is Blind" Season 3 is perhaps the most dramatic, and that's considering Season 1's awkward love triangle between Barnett, Amber, and Jessica. Just like the previous two seasons, it sought to answer a singular question: Is love truly blind? Thirty contestants, under the guidance of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, date in the hopes of officially tying the knot by the end of the series. But here's where things get interesting — couples aren't allowed to meet face-to-face before getting engaged, per Netflix Tudum. Ultimately, the experiment forces connection through conversation rather than physical attraction. For some relationships, love and mutual respect just aren't enough to carry them past the altar — in fact, only a few "Love is Blind" couples are still together.
"Little People, Big World," has been a beloved reality television show since it first aired in 2006. The series, which follows the pumpkin farming Roloff family, took off to a level of mainstream success that its stars could never have anticipated. "Nothing like this has been on the air before," Amy Roloff recalled in an interview with Ability Magazine in 2010. "Nothing had depicted dwarfism in an everyday way." The show has seen success for 18 years and 24 seasons, gathering a fan-base that is committed to watching every episode of "Little People, Big World."
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
In 2021, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, announced that he was penning a memoir in hopes of showing readers "that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think" (via People). However, the startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" that were leaked pre-publication suggest that his motives were less about connecting with his public than in airing his grievances against his family. Even staunch Team Harry fans are wondering why he chose to spill so much royal tea. In addition to his own confessions about drug use as a teen and his reaction to his mother's death, the prince reportedly details a physical fight he had with Prince William in which he alleges his brother knocked him to the floor in a fit of rage over Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Between controversial moments from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, which premiered in December, and startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" memoir, which has been highly anticipated, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't been shy about sharing their truth as of late. Many fans feel that much of what Harry and Meghan have said about their experiences and split from royal life has been revealed at the expense of other members of the royal family –– Prince William and Kate Middleton, in particular, per Time. Consequently, it's clear that some sort of feud is fully underway within the royal family.
There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
The feud between Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital" began when Carly learned that the psychotic Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was Nina's daughter after the villain plunged into a ravine. Carly and Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) initially covered up Nelle's apparent death and also figured out that Nelle was Nina's long-lost daughter, while Carly chose to keep that a secret as well, per Soaps.com. When the truth came out about Nelle's maternity, Nina was devastated.
From the many surprising revelations in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries to the bombshell-filled press junket leading up to the release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly aren't afraid of a little controversy as of late. As a result, plenty of stars have had a lot to say about the royal couple's statements, ranging from harsh criticism to praise and support, per Us Weekly.
Moving on from a past relationship can be hard enough without those moments when a song on the radio, an old movie ticket you fish out of a jean pocket, or even a familiar perfume brings the past rushing back in. Healing from a breakup can take time and patience and the process is never linear, per Psychology Today.
Congratulations to our User Mohammed19 for a terrific score of 82.50% when predicting the 2023 SAG Awards TV nominees on Wednesday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with Writer30 but has the better point score of 13,298 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely. Almost 2,700 people worldwide predicted these television nominations from the Screen Actors Guild with our top scorer getting 33 of 40 nominee slots correct. That included all 5 correct picks for Best Drama Ensemble (“Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus: Sicily” and all 5 for Best Comedy Ensemble...
The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday with Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson revealing the picks on Instagram. The SAG awards honor both television and film performances. The ceremony will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and streamed...
Prince Harry sat down with Tom Bradby of ITV on January 8, 2023 to discuss the many recent media moments relating to him and Meghan Markle, especially in regards to his memoir "Spare," due to come out on January 10. All eyes are on Harry's book because he's dropped so many juicy tidbits. Readers who were lucky enough to get sneak previews already found out that a certain comment made by Meghan put her in hot water with Catherine, Princess of Wales. In the book, Harry also claims that Prince William didn't give him a chance to say goodbye to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In his press circuit for "Spare," Harry has also given a definitive "no" to ever returning to royal life, so at least we know where that idea sits.
It was the end of an era for Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) on "General Hospital." Britt had been dealing with the effects of Huntington's disease, and was told that she didn't have long to live. Having never had a birthday party in her life, Britt decided to throw a huge New Year's Eve birthday bash for herself. Since only her mother, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), and a few others were aware of her affliction, she used the party as a way of saying goodbye to everyone so that they would remember her positively. She intended to quietly exit just after midnight, going off somewhere in the world to die alone (via Soap Spoiler).
Prince Harry was born in 1984 and is the second son of King Charles and Princess Diana. As he has revealed in his 2023 memoir "Spare," Harry has had to contend with a lot of ups and downs, media stores, and flat-out tabloid-driven rumors in his life. Some of these stories have been shrugged off or navigated around, but others have persisted for decades.
