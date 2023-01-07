Springfield Fire Rescue responds to over 18,000 calls in 2022, most not for fire

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded to a total of 18,086 calls in 2022.

Most of the over 18,000 calls were for emergency medical services (EMS), a Springfield Fire Rescue Division spokesperson stated. The department received 15,809 total EMS calls last year.

The second most number of calls were for miscellaneous assistance, totaling 817, the spokesperson continued.

False alarms took the third spot with 683 calls, 22 of which were “malicious,” the spokesperson informed.

Interestingly, only 493 calls were for fires: 98 building fires, 56 car fires, and 339 minor fires, the spokesperson said.

The least number of calls were for hazardous conditions at 248, including 19 for HazMat.

The numbers show that the fire rescue division at Springfield, and possibly in other cities as well, do much more than put out fires. They assist and serve the public in various ways from providing medical care to removing hazardous conditions.

