Alamosa Valley Courier
Latest On the Mat wrestling rankings
ALAMOSA – Tim Yount released his fourth On the Mat boys high school wrestling rankings on Friday prior to last weekend’s action. In Class 3A, both San Luis Valley are listed in the team Top 10. Centauri is ranked sixth while Alamosa is ninth. Mullen is the top-ranked...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Lady Mean Moose fade in fourth against Delta
ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School girls basketball team played its first home game of the new year on Saturday as the Lady Mean Moose hosted Delta at the AHS gym. Alamosa was in the game for much of the contest. However, the Lady Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 47-33 win.
kydncountry.com
KKTV
Victim in Alamosa shooting identified, suspect cooperating with law enforcement
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in southern Colorado. Around 8 p.m. Monday, the Alamosa Police Department responded to W. 6th Street for a disturbance with possible shots fired. Officers found a man, 24-year-old Aron Delgado from Monte Vista, who had been shot and was unresponsive. He died on scene.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Hearing delayed to decide if teen will be charged as adult
ALAMOSA – Over the strong objections of the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a presiding judge has granted a three-month postponement in the transfer hearing to determine if the juvenile arrested for allegedly shooting an Alamosa Police Department officer and a second victim can be charged as an adult.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Victim found shot to death Monday- UPDATE
ALAMOSA– Authorities have identified the man fatally shot in a disturbance about 8 p.m. Monday at 1516 West Sixth Street here. Aron Delgado, 24, Monte Vista sustained a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries. A possible suspect is in custody and is cooperating with authorities, and Alamosa...
