Alamosa, CO – On Monday, January 9, 2023 officers responded to a disturbance where possible shots were fired at 1516 West 6th Street. It is believed that an altercation took place where a male subject, who has been identified as 24 year old Aron Delgado from Monte Vista, sustained a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries. Officers located another male who was involved in the initial disturbance and is cooperating with law enforcement.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO