Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers' LeBron James sits vs. Nuggets with ankle soreness
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled LeBron James out ahead of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to left ankle soreness. James was originally listed as probable on Monday morning before being downgraded to questionable and then out later in the day. "You know with LeBron, it's just a daily...
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis ramping up rehab, eyeing return
The pain in Anthony Davis' right foot continues to subside and the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to begin the ramp-up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week, league sources told ESPN. Davis missed his 13th straight game Monday -- a 122-109 loss to...
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard on Clippers' 6-game slide: Time to prove we're a team
LOS ANGELES -- Ty Lue tried shaking up his starting lineup by replacing Reggie Jackson at point guard, but the Clippers watched theAtlanta Hawks' Trae Young take over in the fourth quarter and deal Los Angeles a sixth straight loss. Young scored 14 of his 30 points in the final...
ABC30 Fresno
Stephen Curry back in lineup for Warriors after 11-game injury absence
Stephen Curry will return and start Tuesday night for the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced before the game. The star point guard's minutes load will not be heavy, but coach Steve Kerr said he had no specific number in mind for how many minutes Curry will play.
ABC30 Fresno
Nearing return, Curry a full practice participant for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry is poised to return to the court Tuesday. The Warriors say Curry, who has missed the past 11 games with a left shoulder subluxation, is likely to be back for the team's matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Warriors general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve...
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard has season-best 33 as Clippers snap skid
LOS ANGELES -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was drilling big fourth-quarter shots in the midst of yet another 40-point explosion against the LA Clippers. But Kawhi Leonard made sure the Clippers' longest losing streak of his era with Paul George didn't continue. Leonard answered two long 3-pointers by Doncic with a 3-pointer and then three free throws after he was fouled while shooting a 3 in the final 2:17 to help the Clippers get a much-needed 113-101 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Why the Celtics should not be starting Robert Williams III
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III missed the start to the 2022-23 season rehabbing an injured knee, but the All-Defensive big man has wasted no time making an immediate impact upon his return to the court. Williams is posting his most efficient numbers from the field for his career while providing a needed boost to Boston on offense and on defense.
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 18 arrivals: Love for Damar Hamlin, Watt bros rock No. 99 and more fashion
The final weekend of the NFL regular season is upon us, and players are extending a "finish strong" mentality to the pregame tunnel. The fits? They're as fashionable as ever. Which is fortunate, because for some fan bases, it's the last showing they'll get to enjoy for a while. The...
ABC30 Fresno
Fisk University becomes 1st HBCU to compete in NCAA gymnastics
Fisk University has made history by becoming the first historically Black university gymnastics team to compete at the NCAA level. The Bulldogs debuted at the Super 16 event in Las Vegas on Jan. 6 against North Carolina, Southern Utah and Washington, ultimately placing fourth, according to ESPN reporting. Next, the team will face Michigan, the 2021 NCAA champion, on Jan. 13.
Comments / 0