Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

PHOENIX (125) Craig 5-16 0-0 12, Saric 7-11 2-2 19, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 10-18 5-7 26, Washington Jr. 6-17 4-4 21, Wainright 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 3-8 14-14 22, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 41-90 29-31 125.
PHOENIX, AZ
Orlando 109, Portland 106

ORLANDO (109) Banchero 5-16 8-10 19, F.Wagner 12-20 3-4 29, Carter Jr. 7-11 3-4 20, Fultz 7-8 4-4 18, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 0-0 11, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 20-25 109.
Utah 116, Cleveland 114

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 5-8 2-4 12, Okoro 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 8-18 4-4 21, Mitchell 14-27 11-11 46, Osman 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 5-6 0-0 11, Love 3-12 0-0 6, LeVert 5-11 1-3 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 20-24 114.
UTAH STATE
Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111

OKLAHOMA CITY (111) Dort 4-13 2-4 11, Jal.Williams 5-9 1-2 12, Omoruyi 2-3 0-0 4, Giddey 8-18 2-2 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-18 6-7 26, Waters III 2-6 3-4 9, Muscala 1-1 0-0 2, K.Williams 6-8 0-2 13, Joe 2-7 0-0 6, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, Wiggins 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-91 14-21 111.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long —...
MIAMI, FL
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

DALLAS (101) Hardaway Jr. 6-11 1-1 16, Wood 2-7 8-8 12, D.Powell 1-1 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 13, Doncic 12-22 16-21 43, Bertans 0-5 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bullock 2-8 0-0 6, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-6 0-0 2, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-2 3, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 29-36 101.
Hawks sign 12-year veteran Derrick Favors to 10-day contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks signed Atlanta native Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Wednesday, hoping he can provide a boost in the middle while Clint Capela deals with a calf injury. Favors is a 12-year NBA veteran who spent one season at Georgia Tech before he was...
ATLANTA, GA
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64

FRESNO ST. (6-10) I.Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Campbell 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 3-8 3-4 12, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Holland 6-10 0-0 18, Yap 5-12 2-2 13, Andre 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 23-53 8-9 64.
FRESNO, CA
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins' playoff game vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and has been ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins...
Bengals expect to see different Ravens team in playoffs

CINCINNATI (AP) — In the locker room after the Bengals beat the Ravens, Joe Burrow handed out cigars to his teammates to celebrate a 12-4 season that included winning a second consecutive AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. Like many games for Cincinnati this season,...
CINCINNATI, OH

