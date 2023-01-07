Read full article on original website
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
PHOENIX (125) Craig 5-16 0-0 12, Saric 7-11 2-2 19, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 10-18 5-7 26, Washington Jr. 6-17 4-4 21, Wainright 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 3-8 14-14 22, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 41-90 29-31 125.
Orlando 109, Portland 106
ORLANDO (109) Banchero 5-16 8-10 19, F.Wagner 12-20 3-4 29, Carter Jr. 7-11 3-4 20, Fultz 7-8 4-4 18, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 0-0 11, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 20-25 109.
Utah 116, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 5-8 2-4 12, Okoro 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 8-18 4-4 21, Mitchell 14-27 11-11 46, Osman 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 5-6 0-0 11, Love 3-12 0-0 6, LeVert 5-11 1-3 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 20-24 114.
Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111
OKLAHOMA CITY (111) Dort 4-13 2-4 11, Jal.Williams 5-9 1-2 12, Omoruyi 2-3 0-0 4, Giddey 8-18 2-2 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-18 6-7 26, Waters III 2-6 3-4 9, Muscala 1-1 0-0 2, K.Williams 6-8 0-2 13, Joe 2-7 0-0 6, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, Wiggins 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-91 14-21 111.
Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena
MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long —...
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101
DALLAS (101) Hardaway Jr. 6-11 1-1 16, Wood 2-7 8-8 12, D.Powell 1-1 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 13, Doncic 12-22 16-21 43, Bertans 0-5 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bullock 2-8 0-0 6, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-6 0-0 2, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-2 3, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 29-36 101.
Hawks sign 12-year veteran Derrick Favors to 10-day contract
ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks signed Atlanta native Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Wednesday, hoping he can provide a boost in the middle while Clint Capela deals with a calf injury. Favors is a 12-year NBA veteran who spent one season at Georgia Tech before he was...
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64
FRESNO ST. (6-10) I.Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Campbell 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 3-8 3-4 12, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Holland 6-10 0-0 18, Yap 5-12 2-2 13, Andre 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 23-53 8-9 64.
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins' playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and has been ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins...
Bengals expect to see different Ravens team in playoffs
CINCINNATI (AP) — In the locker room after the Bengals beat the Ravens, Joe Burrow handed out cigars to his teammates to celebrate a 12-4 season that included winning a second consecutive AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. Like many games for Cincinnati this season,...
