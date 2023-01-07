ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

McCarthy wins speakership on 15th vote

By The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House early Saturday after the 15th round of voting and a week of turmoil and nonstop negotiations.

McCarthy received 216 votes to 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, with five voting present. The five voting present lowered the threshold for the 218 votes that McCarthy would have needed if everyone voted.

Just a couple hours earlier, McCarthy fell one vote short of becoming the next speaker of the U.S. House in the 14th round of voting.

McCarthy fell short in rounds of voting across several days this week as a small group of conservative Republicans remained steadfast in opposing him, but Saturday morning's final ballot won him the position.

Conservative members in the House laid out conditions for McCarthy ahead of the votes. Those conditions included a promise to vote on a balanced budget, the “Texas Border Plan,” term limits for members of Congress, and the Fair Tax Act, which would create a national sales tax on certain services and property to replace the current income tax, payroll taxes, and estate and gift taxes.

This is just the 15th time in the country's history it’s taken multiple votes to elect a speaker. From 1793 to 1925, from the 3rd to the 68th Congress, there were 14 instances when it took multiple ballots to elect a speaker, the Historian’s office notes. Among them, 13 occurred before the Civil War, “when party divisions were more nebulous.”

“The last time a Speaker election required two or more votes on the floor happened in 1923,” the office states. It also notes that the House “has filled vacancies in the Speakership three times using a resolution.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
The Herald News

Gaetz, Freedom Caucus held line on McCarthy speakership over seven bills

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, was among 20 House members withholding support from new Speaker Kevin McCarthy until the California Republican would commit to bringing seven bills to a vote, as well as agreeing to other concessions. McCarthy, who was elected after 15 rounds of voting, is ranked the second-most politically left member among House Republicans, according to a govtrack.us 2020 analysis. McCarthy agreed to a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda

WASHINGTON – U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress.The top gavels were doled out Monday by “making sure that our committees are represented by a full swath of our membership,” Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, said during a GOP leadership press conference Tuesday morning after majority lawmakers began the ratification process in a closed-door meeting.“You don’t want to wait until a bill’s on the floor to recognize that there might be an issue. You take...
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republican leaders during a closed-door meeting Tuesday shared more details of the secret agreements Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative lawmakers last week to secure the votes he needed to hold the gavel. The so-called handshake deal, displayed on slides during the GOP weekly conference meeting, if adhered to could have significant ramifications for federal departments and agencies as well as the global economy. Democrats on Tuesday in reaction slammed the agreement as potentially leading to a partial government shutdown, an...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Herald News

Republicans blast Biden over classified documents, raise questions of double standard

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has come under heavy fire after news reports indicated that classified documents from his time as Vice President were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. Attorney General Merrick Garland has handed the case over to a U.S. attorney in Chicago to investigate, according to CBS News. Republicans were quick to launch accusations of hypocrisy, pointing out...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Herald News

Sinema, Cornyn lead U.S. senators in first-hand look at border crisis

(The Center Square) – Independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Republican John Cornyn’s bipartisan tour of the southern border concludes today, bringing a delegation of lawmakers to face the epicenter of the nation's immigration crisis. “Today’s visit provided a sobering account of the very real challenges the men and women tasked with securing the border, border towns, and migrants experience every day,” Sinema said in a news release. Sinema, the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Herald News

U.S. Capitol

U.S. House Speaker omitted some concessions made to right-wing Republicans in the rules package approved Monday.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy