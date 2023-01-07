Three Things to Know - 01/07/22

Athens County Boards to Hold Organizational Meetings

The Athens County Microfilm Board, Athens County Board of Revision and the Athens County Records Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, first floor, Courthouse Annex, for their organizational meetings. Ohio Revised Code states these boards must organize annually on the second Monday in January.

The schedule will be as follows:

10 a.m. — Athens County Records Commission10:05 a.m. — Athens County Microfilm Board10:15 a.m. — Athens County Board of Revision

Program Geared Toward Entertaining Young Children Set for Today

A program entitled, “Sprouting Melodies,” will be taking place, today, Jan. 7, in the Children’s Area in the Athens Public Library, located at 30 Home Street, from 11 a.m until 11:30 a.m.

Designed for kids in preschool,, babies, toddlers and their families, this story time program will feature music geared to entertain and engage young children. This program is slated to take place on the first Saturday of every month.

For more information on the Sprouting Melodies music program at the Athens Public Library call, 740-592-4272.

This Day in History

On this day, Jan. 7, 1953, U.S. President Harry Truman announced the American development of the hydrogen bomb.