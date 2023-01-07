ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ushers in new GOP majority: 'Now the hard work begins'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ushers in new GOP majority: ‘Now the hard work begins.’

CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump probe may be complicated by documents at Biden office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The volume of classified documents is vastly different, the circumstances of discovery worlds apart. But the revelation that lawyers for President Joe Biden have located what the White House says is a “small number” of classified documents in a locked closet is an unexpected wrinkle for a Justice Department already investigating Donald Trump over the retention of top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents. Speaking to reporters in Mexico City on Tuesday, Biden said his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery at the offices of the Penn Biden Center. He kept an office there after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his Democratic presidential campaign in 2019. The White House confirmed that the Department of Justice was reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings” found at the office. “I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken there to that office,” Biden said in his first comments since news of the Nov. 2, 2022, document discovery emerged Monday. He added that “I don’t know what’s in the documents” and that his lawyers had suggested he not ask.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Gov. Henry McMaster to begin historic term in South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster will begin what is expected to be a historic final term in South Carolina when he is sworn into office on Wednesday morning. Already the oldest person to hold his position, McMaster will become the longest-serving chief executive South Carolina has had upon completion of his second full term. The Republican will have logged an unprecedented 10 years in office after finishing the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s tenure.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. The documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a “locked closet” in the office, Sauber said. Sauber said the attorneys immediately alerted the White House Counsel’s office, who notified the National Archives and Records Administration — which took custody of the documents the next day. “Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives,” Sauber said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

