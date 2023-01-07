In recent years, a number of recalls have been issued over faulty shifter bushings in Ford vehicles, including one for 2013-2016 Ford Fusion sedans and another for 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect models. In those cases, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach, preventing the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position. This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the vehicle off, and exit the vehicle with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime indicating the vehicle is not secured in park. Now, a new Ford shifter bushing lawsuit has been filed, arguing that as many as three million vehicles could be affected by the problem and that the automaker doesn’t have an appropriate fix for it either, according to Car Complaints.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO