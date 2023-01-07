Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh To Add New Vertical Screen: Photos
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that a refreshed Ford F-150 was due to arrive in 2023 for the 2024 model year, and in December, spotted a prototype of that particular model for the very first time. That sighting was followed up by another one a few weeks later, and just last week, Ford Authority came across another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype – this time wearing less camo and showing off its new taillight design for the first time. Now, these new photos give us our first look at the revised interior of the best-selling pickup, revealing the presence of a new, vertical infotainment screen.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Platinum Production Will Not Impact Other Trims
After facing tremendous demand for the next-generation Ford Ranger following its launch, The Blue Oval has since ramped up production of the brand new mid-size pickup in an attempt to meet that demand. Regardless, thanks to various supply chain issues and even biohazard problems, customers in places like Australia are facing wait times of up to a year to take delivery of certain trim levels and variants. Thus, it’s fair to wonder – will the introduction of the recently-revealed Ford Ranger Platinum have an impact on the automaker’s ability to built other trims and models? According to Drive, the answer to that particular question is no.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Discount Again Non-Existent In January 2023
For yet another month, The Blue Oval is not offering any Ford Bronco discount or incentive in January 2023. This is not unexpected, considering that there is extremely high demand for Ford’s off-road SUV amid low supply, as has been the case since the vehicle launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty Chassis Cab XLT: Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one chassis cab model, including an F-350 XL and an F-600 XL. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this same configuration – a 2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty chassis cab finished in XLT trim.
fordauthority.com
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Decreased Two Percent In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford Motor Company sales slipped two percent to 1,864,464 units during the 2022 calendar year in the United States. Sales declined for both the namesake Ford brand and FoMoCo’s luxury marque, Lincoln. Sales were negatively impacted by ongoing supplier issues and other constraints largely stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic,...
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Lincoln Aviator May Be Fully Electric Only: Report
As Ford Authority reported last April, Lincoln will launch four new all-electric models by 2024 – one of which is expected to be the EV version of the Lincoln Aviator crossover. Lincoln is also expected to go fully-electric by 2027, at least in terms of offering an EV version of each existing model in its lineup by that date. Regardless, the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions contains some interesting information regarding the next-generation Lincoln Aviator, which may only be sold as a fully-electric model.
Top Speed
10 Awesome Things About The Chrysler Hurst 300
In the early '60s and before, the letter series of the Chrysler 300 dominated the track, and the streets, with high-performance muscle cars that could leave the competition in the dust. Of course, some other cars did their best to take the top-dog spot, and some even did, but not without a fight. Starting in 1962, the Chrysler 300 lost the letter designations that had separated them from other models. They grew into a pavement-pounding car that was designed for one thing: to win in any race, at any time. Let's dig into this car, the 1970 Chrysler Hurst 300, and find out why it is such an awesome car.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
fordauthority.com
Ford Will Work With LG, Not SK For Battery Plant In Turkey
Ford is in the midst of investing $50 billion over the next few years as it aims to produce 600k EVs globally this year and two million by 2026 – an effort that involves launching multiple new models and leaning on a variety of suppliers to secure the raw materials it needs. The automaker is also looking at erecting new battery plants across the globe with various partners – not just its new joint-venture counterpart SK On, which is also investing billions in its own expansion. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, however, SK looks poised to pull out of its planned joint-venture with Ford and Koc Holdings to build a new battery plant in Turkey, but according to Bloomberg, The Blue Oval will instead work with LG Energy Solution on that particular project.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-Series Sales Continue Segment Dominance In Q4 2022
Ford F-Series sales decreased in the United States while increasing in Mexico and Canada during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford F-Series deliveries totaled 186,650 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 2 percent compared to 191,173 units sold in Q4 2021. Of these, Ford F-150 Lightning sales totaled 6,464 units.
There’s a Hidden Benefit to Buying a Used 2014 Nissan Maxima
The 2014 Nissan Maxima makes car buying much more simpler for used car shoppers by only offering two different trims. The post There’s a Hidden Benefit to Buying a Used 2014 Nissan Maxima appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Expedition Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Expedition represents the sixth model year of the full-size SUV’s fourth generation, introducing several minor changes and updates. Iconic Silver Metallic now available on Platinum trim. For 2022 model year, was only available for XL and XLT trims. Addition of two exterior color options. Jewel Red...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Sales Continue To Trail Challenger, Lead Camaro In Q4 2022
MUSTANG -3.36% 10,968 11,349 -9.25% 47,566 52,414. In Canada, Ford Mustang deliveries totaled 561 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 26 percent compared to 444 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Mustang sales decreased about 10 percent to 3,808 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
fordauthority.com
Ford Website Ranked Below Average In 2023 U.S. Winter Study
Ford website satisfaction ranked above the industry average on J.D. Power’s summer 2022 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study, though it dropped a bit from the summer 2021 rankings, earning a score of 711 versus 725 out of 1,000 possible points. The semiannual report measures the usefulness of automotive manufacturer websites during the process of shopping for a new vehicle by examining four key measures – information/content, visual appeal, navigation, and speed. Now, J.D. Power has released the the winter 2023 version of this same study, and it reveals that Ford website satisfaction has suffered significantly in recent months.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Wearable Device Identification System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a wearable device identification system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 31st, 2017, published on January 3rd, 2023, and assigned serial number 11544811. The Ford Authority Take. Ford is no stranger to using wearable devices for a number...
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Corsair Recalled Over Seat Belt Chime Safety Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair models over a seat belt chime issue. This recall also affects select 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator models. The defect: in affected vehicles, when the driver’s seat belt is not buckled and the vehicle is started, the seat belt warning system may activate the audible warning chime for an insufficient amount of time of less than four seconds. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.”
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Portable Vehicle Charging System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a portable vehicle charging system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 27th, 2020, published on January 10th, 2023, and assigned serial number 11552486. The Ford Authority Take. In the past few months, Ford has filed a couple of...
Top Speed
It Appears That Dodge Isn't Done With The Challenger Just Yet
The Challenger and Charger are some of the most iconic nameplates from the Dodge brand. While 2023 is the last year of the Challenger as we know it – the key phrase “as we know it” – the Charger name already lives on as the company’s first EV Muscle car. Over the last 16 years, the modern-day Dodge Charger donned a four-door sedan look, but the Charger Daytona EV, introduced in August 2022 is a two-door coupe, like the outgoing Challenger. With this in mind, the future of the Challenger will be an interesting one, and we have plenty to go off of, to know it won’t be an EV, but an ICE-powered performance model.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Performance Racing School Dates Announced
With winter raging on in some parts of the U.S., many are looking forward to spring and the ensuing thaw out that follows. This is particularly true for those that have been wanting to attend a class at the Ford Performance Racing School, which closed out 2022 at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in mid-November and has been on a winter break of sorts as the weather turned cold. Now, we know precisely when that can happen, as the very first 2023 Ford Performance Racing School dates have been announced.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Partner SK On May Not Build Batteries In Turkey
As Ford aims to go all-electric in terms of its passenger vehicle lineup in Europe by 2030 or sooner, the automaker is leaning on a wide variety of suppliers to secure the materials it needs to make that happen – not just its battery production joint-venture partner SK On. Another Blue Oval joint venture partner – Koc Holding – recently assumed ownership of the Craiova Assembly plant in Romania following the regulatory approval process, and as Ford Authority reported back in March, Ford, Koc, and SK On were planning on forming another joint venture to produce commercial vehicle batteries in Turkey that would help support production of the new E-Transit Custom and E-Tourneo Custom . But even though SK plans on erecting its own production facilities in Europe, it may not build batteries in Turkey after all, according to Reuters.
Comments / 0