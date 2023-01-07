Auburn Knights knock off Hononegah 65-50

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn Knights hosted Hononegah Friday night looking to grab another conference win.

And they would. They beat the Indians 65-50.

Auburn improves to 6-1 in the NIC-10. They are tied at the top of the standings with Guilford and Boylan.

For highlights watch the media player above.

