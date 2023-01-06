SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s congressional delegation says the U.S. government should make changes to rules proposed for processing damage claims stemming from a historic wildfire sparked by forest managers. The delegation sent a letter to FEMA this week, saying many residents in the impoverished rural area are still reeling from the emotional, financial and physical tolls of the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fires. Congress has approved nearly $4 billion for victims of the 2022 fire so far, and state officials have acknowledged that the recovery process will be long and challenging.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO