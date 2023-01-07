Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?Fatim HemrajStanwood, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Violent felon with 20 felony convictions arrested with loaded pistol in Tacoma; bail set at $5,000
A man with 20 felony convictions and an outstanding escape warrant was arrested in Tacoma last Thursday, after a struggle with Pierce County deputies. On Jan. 5, Pierce County deputies and officers with the Department of Corrections arrested the man outside a home in the 5900 block of Portland Avenue East.
SPD Recovers thousands of fentanyl pills, cash
Seattle Police just announced details of a major drug bust from earlier this month. SPD's narcotics detectives worked with homeland security and the DEA to arrest a major narcotics dealer.
Court docs: Man beaten, threatened for being Mexican over $40, weed
SHORELINE, Wash. - A man is recovering after being beaten repeatedly, harassed for his ethnicity and threatened by his attacker. Cristhian Esponda, 33, owns CE Computer Repair, a small business he relocated from Lynnwood to Aurora Avenue in Shoreline over two years ago. His livelihood is now threatened after he...
VIDEO: Four suspects, ages 12 and 14, in custody after 2 carjackings, pursuit
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old wound up in jail instead of school on Tuesday after allegedly committing two carjackings, including one at gunpoint. Aerial video from the King County Sheriff's Office helicopter shows the young suspects in a stolen Dodge Charger trying to get away from Bellevue Police.
Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft
EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Five Arrested in Retail Theft Operation near Mount Baker Neighborhood
The Seattle Police Department’s Community Response Group officers conducted a Retail Theft Operation in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South Friday morning near the Mount Baker neighborhood, resulting in five arrests. At approximately 11:00 a.m. Friday, officers began identifying shoplifters while working with loss prevention personnel within the...
Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms
EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
SPD detectives, Homeland Security agents recover thousands of fentanyl pills headed to Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives and other federal agencies were able to arrest a suspected narcotics dealer and stop thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs from coming into Seattle. SPD detectives and Homeland Security agents made the arrest on Jan. 5 after identifying the suspect as a result...
Fourth woman says Kitsap County man raped her, too
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Outrage over a controversial plea deal for a man charged with raping three women. Now, a fourth Kitsap County woman has come forward, saying he raped her, too. This latest accuser says Stephen Tyler Clayton raped her ten years ago when she was just 17...
Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified
After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. On the evening of Jan. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville. According...
Police: Man arrested on warrant for robbery after 'suspicious circumstance' in West Seattle
SEATTLE - A man, who had a robbery warrant, was arrested after a "suspicious circumstance" in West Seattle on Sunday night. The incident started near Southwest Andover Street and 35th Avenue Southwest at about 4:45 p.m. Investigators said a man reported seeing his neighbor put a body wrapped in a...
3 teens in custody after carjacking in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Four suspects, three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old, were taken into custody Tuesday morning after a carjacking in Bellevue. Before 10:30 a.m., officers had one person in custody and ere tracking two others suspected of a carjacking. Police said the aspects fled through the city and abandoned the...
Moments before fatal Port Orchard shooting caught on camera; crime may be related to mail thefts
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Doorbell camera video shows the moments before a man was fatally shot in Port Orchard on Monday night. At about 11 p.m., Kitsap County deputies were called to the 5200 block of Brady Place for reports of gunshots. Police arrived to find a 31-year-old Pierce...
Medical examiner: 11-year-old died from fentanyl in her system, not fight at school
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner determined that an 11-year-old who died last year passed away as a result from fentanyl in her system, not due to an altercation at school. In May 2022, Lenyia Swansey-Faafiti was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where she died several days...
Thousands of dollars in damage at Whatcom courthouse break-in
Deputies arrest man asleep on fourth floor with bag holding two machetes.
Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona
ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
Soaked Suspect Arrested at Lake Union Houseboat After Throwing Bicycle, Ladder, Himself in Water
Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he trespassed on several houseboats, attempted to steal a motorized vessel and a paddleboard, threw a bicycle and ladder into Lake Union, and eventually ended up in the water himself. At 5:20 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Westlake Avenue North...
Seattle woman sentenced in 1997 case of dead infant in gas station bathroom
SEATTLE - A Seattle woman was sentenced Monday for giving birth to a baby in a gas station bathroom in 1997, then leaving him to die. The woman was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, but sentenced to just five years in community custody. The woman, who was 27 years old in...
Bellingham man held for alleged hatchet attack on man mom said damaged her wheelchair
Arrested man’s mother separately told police that the victim “threatened me that’s the only reason my son was sticking up for me,” court documents state.
Tukwila Police respond to organized retail theft ring in Southcenter District
Tukwila Police Officers assigned to the Southcenter District recently encountered a group of suspected Organized Retail Theft (ORT) members haphazardly loading up shopping carts with random merchandise at a department store. Police say that the suspects were not accustomed to the level of customer service that Tukwila officers provide for...
