Marysville, WA

SPD Recovers thousands of fentanyl pills, cash

Seattle Police just announced details of a major drug bust from earlier this month. SPD's narcotics detectives worked with homeland security and the DEA to arrest a major narcotics dealer.
Court docs: Man beaten, threatened for being Mexican over $40, weed

SHORELINE, Wash. - A man is recovering after being beaten repeatedly, harassed for his ethnicity and threatened by his attacker. Cristhian Esponda, 33, owns CE Computer Repair, a small business he relocated from Lynnwood to Aurora Avenue in Shoreline over two years ago. His livelihood is now threatened after he...
SHORELINE, WA
VIDEO: Four suspects, ages 12 and 14, in custody after 2 carjackings, pursuit

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old wound up in jail instead of school on Tuesday after allegedly committing two carjackings, including one at gunpoint. Aerial video from the King County Sheriff's Office helicopter shows the young suspects in a stolen Dodge Charger trying to get away from Bellevue Police.
BELLEVUE, WA
Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft

EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Retail Theft Operation near Mount Baker Neighborhood

The Seattle Police Department’s Community Response Group officers conducted a Retail Theft Operation in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South Friday morning near the Mount Baker neighborhood, resulting in five arrests. At approximately 11:00 a.m. Friday, officers began identifying shoplifters while working with loss prevention personnel within the...
SEATTLE, WA
Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms

EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
EVERETT, WA
Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified

After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. On the evening of Jan. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville. According...
MARYSVILLE, WA
3 teens in custody after carjacking in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Four suspects, three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old, were taken into custody Tuesday morning after a carjacking in Bellevue. Before 10:30 a.m., officers had one person in custody and ere tracking two others suspected of a carjacking. Police said the aspects fled through the city and abandoned the...
BELLEVUE, WA
Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona

ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
ALGONA, WA

