Police Activity

Athens, Georgia
 4 days ago

Police activity -- Avoid area of Smokey Rd. between 4000-5100 block.

Police activity in area of Smokey Rd. between the 4000-5100 block of Smokey Rd. The area is shut down. Avoid area. No action required.

