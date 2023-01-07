What a laughing stock our country must be to other countries, with the ridiculous people we have elected recently in the Republican party.Gone are the days of dignity and self respect.
Another disgrace in our government, just when we didn’t think it could get worse than Gaetz, Boebert and Greene! Nice job GOP, will NEVER vote Republican again, and I’ve been a Republican most of my life
how does a lying cheat get too hold office GOP has gone too hell a vote for them is a vote for more lies more steals more of fake everything what has a government come too when it's too vote stop n think about freedom we the ppl no we the GOP
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
New York Judge Threatens To Sanction Trump Lawyers If They Don't Stop Shouting WITCH HUNT
NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
George Santos Appears to Flash White Power Symbol on House Floor
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
Collins: Trump was not the reason the votes were changed to McCarthy
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Democrat Mary Peltola doubts results of GOP's House speaker battle: 'I’m never getting sworn in am I?'
George Santos has campaign links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company, records show
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 199