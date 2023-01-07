ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Linda Shafer
4d ago

What a laughing stock our country must be to other countries, with the ridiculous people we have elected recently in the Republican party.Gone are the days of dignity and self respect.

3d ago

Another disgrace in our government, just when we didn’t think it could get worse than Gaetz, Boebert and Greene! Nice job GOP, will NEVER vote Republican again, and I’ve been a Republican most of my life

Bj Mic
4d ago

how does a lying cheat get too hold office GOP has gone too hell a vote for them is a vote for more lies more steals more of fake everything what has a government come too when it's too vote stop n think about freedom we the ppl no we the GOP

TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
People

Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress

Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
WASHINGTON STATE
abovethelaw.com

New York Judge Threatens To Sanction Trump Lawyers If They Don't Stop Shouting WITCH HUNT

Here’s something you never want to be on the receiving end of:. Upon thoroughly reviewing the papers in support of some defendants’ pending motions to dismiss, this Court is considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation against attorneys from Habba Madaio & Associates LLP; Continental PLLC; and Robert & Robert PLLC, for setting forth the same legal arguments that this Court previously rejected (i.e., standing to sue, capacity to sue, the Mazars’ disclaimers, and the “witch-hunt” argument). As this Court alluded to at the oral argument on the preliminary injunction, said defendants are making the same arguments based on the same facts and the same law, and thus would appear to be subject to issue and/or claim preclusion (law of the case).
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
Advocate

George Santos Appears to Flash White Power Symbol on House Floor

Instead of keeping a low profile after admitting to lying about significant portions of his biography, New York Republican Congressman-elect George Santos has put himself front and center in photos from the floor of the House of Representatives, including one in which he appears to flash a white power symbol.
NEW YORK STATE
AOL Corp

Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
PIX11

George Santos has campaign links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company, records show

NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least one top former executive who has been linked to accused crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried donated a combined $11,600 to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos’ congressional campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. Per FEC records, attorney Daniel Friedberg donated the maximum allowable for individuals, $5,800, ($2,900 each for the primary and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’

Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
GEORGIA STATE
